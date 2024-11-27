Bedford Giving’s grants help under 5s

Bedford Giving’s Parent Panel has awarded its latest round of grants to organisations to help young children in the borough to thrive, totally nearly £80k.

Bedford Giving is a collaborative movement bringing together funders, businesses and residents to help improve the lives of local children and young people.

Under its grants programme, it has brought together parents from the community to form a panel, to share their knowledge of the needs of children aged five and under, their parents and carers. They have made the funding decisions, so local organisations can help meet those needs.

In the latest round of funding 11 projects are being funded. These include:

Bedford Giving grantees

ACL Collective CIC - The Children’s Party Bedford

A free and accessible family-friendly outdoor event of creative and educational activities featuring puppetry, nature art, suitcase theatre, and garden games.

Bedford Mencap Play Scheme

A grant towards the costs of running a play scheme for 140 families with children with additional needs.

Early Childhood Partnership - first aid course for families

Providing the knowledge of what to do if first aid is needed and to help develop participants’ confidence in knowing what steps to take should a medical emergency arise.

Elstow Playing Field Association - Elstow Baby and Toddler Group

Providing play equipment and a storage facility for the Elstow Baby and Toddler group.

Embrace - Little Sweet Peas

Specialist sensory play sessions for families with children with additional needs or a disability, including any siblings.

FACES Bedford - Spectrum Support

One-to-one intervention with parents within the home to support them to advocate for their child in school settings and through the diagnosis period, as well as fortnightly sessions to provide peer support for parents to share experiences and feel empowered to voice their challenges.

Baby FACES

Focuses on one-to-one interventions for families through pregnancy and the first few months after birth, with wellbeing sessions, baby massage, baby yoga, feeding support and emotional support for new parents.

Food etc CIC - Kinder Kitchen

Six weekly cookery workshops where parents and under 5s cook and eat together. It encourages parents and children to eat more healthily, parents to spend positive time together with their children and motivates children not only to try new foods, but also to help in the kitchen at home, thereby extending time with their parents further.

i-Learn Bedford – Hi 5!

The Hi 5! group will serve as a vital sanctuary for women and their children of all backgrounds, offering support and resources essential for their wellbeing. The sessions are designed to promote inclusivity and address the diverse needs of community members, from English language support for non-native speakers to tailored activities for children with SEND.

St Mark’s Church Pre-School - outside play area upgrade

Helping with the cost of replacing the pre-school playground with a safe surface.

The Polish School in Bedford CIC - Fun with Music

Musical instruments to provide innovative, stimulating and contemporary sessions to widen children’s experiences and develop strong social, learning, and creative skills.

Bedford Giving Director Paul (PK) Kellett said: “We’re really pleased so many organisations came forward to apply for grants for projects that will make a real difference to the lives of young children in the borough.

“We’ve got a great variety of different initiatives to help a wide range of families to receive support. This has been helped by Bedford Giving using community panels to come up with the grant criteria, to address some of the issues they’re facing and make decisions about which projects are funded. This is all about empowering people within the communities impacted.”

The Community Panel Grant Making Programme is just one of a number of projects which have been launched by Bedford Giving. Others include a volunteer mentoring programme for year 9 and 10s to help students to raise their career aspirations, a work experience programme in partnership with local organisations to help young people unable to find placements, as well as a new work experience pilot.

The Bedford Giving Team is currently working with local and national partners to address the research it commissioned to take an in-depth look at young people’s mental health needs, as well as free and affordable activities for young people in the borough.

Guided by the findings of both studies, new programmes are in the process of being set up to help young people with their mental health, as well as look at the provision of free and affordable activities in the borough.

To find out more about Bedford Giving and join the movement visit www.bedfordgiving.org.uk