Bedford Girls' School celebrates success of its Upper Sixth A level exam results

Three quarters of students were also awarded A* to B grades (A Level and International Baccalaureate Diploma combined).

Additionally, over 96% of the cohort have already been accepted on to their preferred choice course at university. Students are set to pursue a wide array of disciplines at leading universities, including Civil Engineering, Chinese with Social Anthropology, Architecture, Actuarial Science, Law, Medicine, Criminology, Linguistics, Banking and International Finance, Philosophy, Computer Science, Politics and International Relations, Biochemistry, Vet Medicine, Theatre Production, and Fine Art, to name a few.

Mrs Gemma Gibson, headmistress of Bedford Girls’ School, said: “I am extremely proud of these students, they have shown remarkable resilience and enthusiasm throughout their Sixth Form journey. They have embraced every challenge, taken advantage of numerous opportunities, and grown both academically and personally.

"As they leave BGS, they do so as well-rounded, confident young adults, fully prepared for the exciting futures that await them. These results come on the back of an outstanding ISI Report and the Muddy Stiletto’s Most Inclusive School Award, highlighting the exceptional education that BGS offers.”

