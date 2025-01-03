Bedford Foodbank receives over 6,000 eggs thanks to birdbros

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedfordshire food producers and suppliers have donated high-quality protein to the foodbank for the second year in a row

Bedford residents in need will have access to high quality protein at their local foodbank thanks to a donation of thousands of eggs from birdbros.

The bumper delivery was received over the festive season and is now available for the Bedford community through emergency food parcels.

Bedford Foodbank’s volunteers work with referral partners to provide a minimum of three days’ emergency food and support to people experiencing crisis in our community.

Steve Hislop, warehouse manager at Bedford Foodbank and Matthew Bird, commercial director at birdbros

Pete Bennett, coordinator from Bedford Food Bank, said: “Bedford Foodbank has been supporting people suffering a food crisis in the Borough since 2011. In 2023 we helped to feed over 24,000 people, including over 8,500 children, and this year is likely to be no different.

“As a charity we rely heavily upon the kindness and generosity of individuals and local businesses to support us. Eggs are an extremely nutritious and versatile food, and all of our customers will be delighted to receive this staple food so kindly donated by birdbros.”

The donation included 1,024 individual packs of six eggs from birdbros’ Roamin’ Free brand, which are free range super-sized eggs.

Matthew Bird, commercial director at birdbros, said: “This is the second year we’ve supported The Bedford Food Bank with a donation over the Christmas period and we’re proud to help our local community in any way we can. We know this can be a difficult time of year for many, and it’s important for us to support those in need with good quality nutritious protein.”

Established in 1969, the British Lion accredited egg producer is a family run business based in Swineshead, Bedfordshire. It supplies up to five million eggs a week to businesses nationwide.

Bedford Foodbank is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

For more information about Bedford Foodbank, visit: https://bedford.foodbank.org.uk/