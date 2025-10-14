Bedford FE teacher stars in BuzzFeed’s Share your Skills Gameshow

The Contestants

Christian Núñez Fuentes, is a further education (FE) teacher from Bedford that was chosen from peers across England to star in a new show: The Share Your Skills Quiz. A gameshow with purpose, the exciting new programme, created in collaboration with the Department of Education and BuzzFeed, is designed to show industry professionals they already have what it takes to teach in further education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show sees duo teams of teachers from vocational fields like construction, IT and nursing compete to teach the public in the most entertaining, effective, and inspiring way possible. Challenges include racing to identify the skills FE teachers need; myth busting common misconceptions about further education; and sharing how they have brought their industry skills to their teaching roles.

The show went live on Monday 13th October and will be available to view on Buzzfeed UK’s YouTube channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian Núñez Fuentes is an IT FE Teachers at Bedford College. Christian pivoted his career into FE after 1 5 years working in IT Industry. He appears alongside a range of other FE teacher from across the country to show the public that they already have the skills needed to teach in FE. This exciting new show shines a light on the incredible knowledge and skills FE educators pass on to their students every day.

Christian

Christian Núñez Fuentes teaches Further Education courses in Website design and development at Bedford College. He shares:

“I’m delighted to be part of this exciting new Share your Skills game show. Having navigated the challenges of the IT industry, started my own business, and now in my role teaching in Further Education, I truly believe in the power of innovation and creativity.

I enjoy bringing over 15 years of industry experience into my teaching to help prepare my students for their future careers. I’m also able to continue running my business on the days I’m not teaching, which keeps me connected to the sector while giving back to the next generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This show is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate how professional skills can help build the talent pipeline. I look forward to sharing my experiences and insights with the audience and hope to inspire others to consider a career in Further Education.”

If professionals have industry experience, they already have what it takes to teach in further education. There’s a huge range of courses taught in FE – whatever the industry, there’s likely a job in FE to match a professional’s expertise.

You don’t always need prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree to start teaching in further education. Instead, you can complete teacher training on the job, meaning you can begin earning straight away.

To find out more about becoming a further education teacher and the next steps to take, visit: teachinfurthereducation.education.gov.uk

About the FE Teacher Recruitment campaign

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas but there is particular demand for workers from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing and Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after, and teaching and other academic qualifications are not always a pre-requisite for employment as FE teachers can start earning straight away and do funded training on-the-job. There are full-time, part-time and flexible contracts available, allowing FE teachers to balance their hours alongside other professional or personal responsibilities.