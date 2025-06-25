Bedford Dragon Boat Race a roaring success for Sue Ryder

The event raised more than £14,000 for Sue Ryder St John's Hospice.

Sue Ryder’s Dragon Boat Race made a welcome return to Bedford last weekend (22 June), bringing together teams from across the county to raise an oar-inspiring £14,000.

The popular annual fundraiser saw nine crews go head-to-head along the 200-metre Bedford Embankment course, all in support of Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

Spectators lined the riverside to cheer on the teams as they powered through the water, competing for the coveted title of Dragon Boat Champions 2025. In a thrilling finale, the ASHE Group edged out the Green Light Consultancy Group Ltd to claim victory, with half a second separating the competitors at the finish line.

Thanks to the generosity of participants, supporters, and donors, the event raised over £14,000 for the Moggerhanger-based hospice, helping ensure that more families in Bedfordshire going through their hardest times receive the expert care and support they need.

Nine boats battled it out on the 200m Bedford Embankment course to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder.

This year’s event took place as part of the Bedford Kite and Motoring Festival, which brought thousands of visitors to the picturesque embankment, where attendees enjoyed spectacular kite displays, classic car exhibitions, live entertainment, and a variety of family-friendly activities.

Other winners from the day included Croudace, who were awarded the title of Top Fundraising Team for raising an impressive £2,050, while Woodfine were named Best Mixed Crew.

The ASHE Group sailed away with the Best Fancy Dressed Crew award, thanks to their show-stopping pirate costumes.

Nick Burr, Senior Community Fundraiser for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice reflected on the success of the event, saying: “I’d like to say a massive thank you and congratulations to all the amazing Bedfordshire businesses who rose to the challenge this weekend to support Sue Ryder, and to the spectators and volunteers who made the event such an incredible success. It’s been a fantastic day of racing, teamwork and fundraising success, with the local community uniting to raise vital funds for a truly worthwhile cause. I’m already looking forward to next year!”

Many of the teams wore costumes, much to the delight of the spectators.

Plans are already underway for next year’s Dragon Boat Race, and the charity hopes even more local businesses and community groups will embrace the challenge and take part.

For more information about the event and future participation, email [email protected]

To find out more about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/stjohns