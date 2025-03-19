Bedford dad of one who struggled to tie shoelaces to climb Everest

A dad-of-one who lost five stone after pledging to get himself in shape is to take on a new challenge – to climb Mount Everest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Earey, 36 from Bedford, is to take on the challenge of scaling the world’s highest mountain to raise money for learning disability charity Hft.

Ian, who is Head of Care and Support for Hft’s East Division, first started going to the gym in September 2023 after tipping the scales at 19 stone Ilb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was pretty heavy and had to hold my breath just to tie my shoelaces,” he said.

Ian Earey and Tracy Hampson are taking on the challenge of climbing to Everest Base Camp to raise money to support the work of learning disability charity Hft

“I thought it was time to do something about my weight as I was feeling very lethargic.”

Ian’s hard work paid off and he now goes to the gym four to six times a week and has lost five stone, now weighing in at 14 stone.

“Not only has it helped with my health, it has also helped by wellbeing,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian, a keen carp fisherman, is no stranger to a challenge, having completed the Three Peaks last year in under 24 hours.

Ian Earey is to scale Mount Everest for the learning disability charity Hft

“It was a guided challenge with a friend and we completed it in 23 hours and 40 minutes,” said Ian. “But I wasn’t satisfied with the time and want to complete it in under 20 hours. So I’m planning to do it again to improve my time.”

Ian is also preparing for his trek to Everest Base Camp by walking his 12-year old beagle, Ben.

And although Ian is looking forward to the challenge of climbing 5,364 metres up Everest there is one thing he is nervous about – the spiders he may encounter.

“I just don’t like spiders,” he laughed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bugs are cool, snakes are cool, but spiders are a different matter.”

The expedition will also be the longest period of time Ian has been away from his wife, who he met when he was 17.

“I have been with my wife since I was 17 and she was 16,” he said. “And this is the longest period of time I will have been away from her.”

Ian has worked in social care all his life. His mum was a care home manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Social care has always been a huge part of my life,” said Ian.,

“Mum worked as a care home manager and I used to walk up to her work after I finished school and there were learning disabled people supported at the home.

Ian, who started his career in adult social care as a support worker, also has a niece Evelyn who has Down Syndrome and an auntie and cousin who have learning disabilities.

“Walking up Everest and raising money for Hft is all about doing my bit to make sure that services like ours continue and are protected for all those who may need them in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I started as a support worker I loved the fact that my work could have a positive impact on a person’s day. Now I lead a team at Hft, I feel my work and the decisions I take have a positive impact on lots of peoples’ days.”

Ian will be joined on his journey by work colleague and Hft Director of Operations Tracy Hampson and her friend Jacquie Cotterill.

Together they have set themselves the challenge of raising £15,000 for Hft which supports learning disabled adults across England and Wales.

Although the challenge takes participants to base camp, Ian is determined to get right to the top of the mountain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One day I would like to reach the actual summit, so I’d like to go back and do that too. As soon as I am back down from Everest I will be looking for my next challenge.”

In the short-term Ian has something more important to plan for.

“It is our 15th wedding anniversary when I return from Everest,” he said. “I have promised my wife a holiday, so I will be busy planning those celebrations.”

The challenge – led by experienced guides - will see the trio start their epic journey in Kathmandu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their trip will see them traverse spectacular gorges, hike across suspension bridges and past majestic peaks.

Hft Community Fundraising Manager Emma Macdonald said: “We’re delighted that Ian, Tracy and Jacquie will be walking in the shadow of the world's highest mountain as they trek to the iconic Everest Base Camp.

“We can't thank them enough for all their efforts which will make a huge difference to the lives of learning disabled adults.”

Anyone who wants to support Jacquie’s challenge can donate at www.justgiving.com/page/teamhfteverestbasecampchallenge