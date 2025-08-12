Bedford cyclists working wheely hard to support good causes in 500 mile challenge

Two Bedford-based teams of cyclists competing in Extra Mile, a cycling challenge of more than 500 miles that takes place over 3 days from 19th September will be raising much needed funds for two good causes with local connections.

75% of what The Spokesmen teams raise will be split between Bedford-based Community Interest Company Food etcwww.foodetc.org.uk (empowering people to make better food choices by learning to cook tasty, cheap and healthy meals together) and AMMF www.ammf.org.uk (the UK’s only cholangiocarcinoma charity, dedicated to tackling this devastating bile duct cancer on all fronts).

This long running event has been running since 2003 and this year it will be the "£2m Swiss" Challenge.

The Spokesmen teams comprising Tim O’Leary, Manfred Saenger, Jon Ross, Lawrence O’Leary, Russell Smith, Richard Stidolph and Patrick Brewster have already raised around £40,000 for a range of charities by cycling more than 10,000 miles. They started competing in Extra Mile in 2006, the year that Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 80th birthday, Daniel Craig made his debut as James Bond and a whale was discovered swimming in the River Thames in London.

Manfred Saenger said: “We are keen to support charities that mean something to us as a team. Food etc is a local organisation supporting local communities and AMMF is looking to reduce the incidence of bile duct cancer, a little known about disease that in the UK alone affects thousands of people annually, with more diagnoses over the last few years.”

Anyone who would like to support teams and these two important causes can go to https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/donation/the-spokesmen-legends-2025

Food etc Founder and Director Julie Clay said: “We are very grateful that this amazing group have selected us to receive part of their fundraising. We wish them all the best for this gruelling challenge and will be with them in spirit if not on saddles!”

The remaining 25% of what the team raises will be shared between the charities supported by the event organisers (the Rotary Clubs of Bedford Park and Milton Keynes Grand Union) which are Citizens Advice Bedford, Willen Hospice and Thames Valley Air Ambulance with all of the gift aid going to the trust funds of the two organising Rotary Clubs.

About Extra Mile Challenge

Extra Mile Challenges was formed as a charity in 2003 by the Rotary Clubs of Bedford Park and Milton Keynes Grand Union to organise cycling events to raise money for various charities. In the last 22 years, teams taking part have raised almost £2m and this year's event is set to break that £2m barrier. This year will see 42 teams cycle from Metz to Mulhouse and surrounding areas, taking in parts of France, Luxembourg, the Black Forest and Switzerland.