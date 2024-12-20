Bedford College students spread Christmas cheer to care home residents

Students from Bedford College spread some festive cheer this week when they visited residents at the Southway Care Home to deliver hand made Christmas cards and clear the care homes gardens.

The community events have been organised as part of the Better Together project, a collaboration between Health and Social care students at Bedford College and local charity Friends for Life. The initiative is focused on building relationships with the community and combating loneliness.

Students made sure that every resident got a handmade Christmas card personally addressed. Students delivered the cards to the residents by hand, helping them read them, hold them and touch them.

The second group of level 3 year 1 students did their first visit for the environment’s projects. The group cleared all four gardens of leaves, so the residents can use the gardens without the hazards of slippery leaves and enjoy the views for their windows.

Bedford College students tending the garden at Southway Care Home.

Nicola Shortland, Head of Care and Childcare at Bedford College said: “The residents were thrilled to receive their card. There were warm hugs and blessings from many of the residents, even those with limited communication showed signs of enjoyment. It was a pleasure to see our students being so gentle, kind and compassionate with the residents.

“The students who cleared the gardens worked extremely hard. They were gloved up with bin bags in hand to clear all the leaves. Residents waved excitedly from the windows and enjoyed watching us all work. We will be returning with jet washers to make the patios spic and span and to take measurements for new benches which will be made by the carpentry students at The College.

“I am very proud of all the students who contributed and would also like to thank our teachers Vicky and Carla who attended and helped make it possible.”

The students have more projects planned for Southway Care Home and others in the New Year.