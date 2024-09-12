Bedford charity ‘PBIC’ urgently seeks funds to sustain vital english classes

Approaching its 20th anniversary, Bedford's charity 'PBIC' has been a lifeline for migrants and vulnerable residents. However, recent cuts to ESOL funding have forced the charity to reduce classes, leaving over 150 people waiting for the chance to learn English and integrate into Bedford’s community. PBIC is now urgently fundraising to restore these essential services.

PBIC (The Polish British Integration Centre), a local charity located in Bromham Road is calling on the Bedfordian community for support, as it deals with a substantial shortfall in financing its vital English Language classes. Closely approaching its 20th anniversary, PBIC has been fundamental in being a lifeline to migrants, refugees, asylum seekers as well as vulnerable British citizens. All services are completely free for clients, and the charity has skilled advisors specialising in immigration, careers, and welfare that creates a secure environment for listening. However, PBIC is now struggling to keep vital English lessons going, such lessons play an important role in assisting individuals to get past language barriers in order to contribute to society.

Out of the many free services we provide, learning English is by far one of the most essential skills to acquire. This is because the classroom is where the English learners first start to build a community, grow in their confidence and strengthen linguistic skills, enabling them to become considerably more engaged in their surroundings. Given the recent cuts in ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) and other core funding, PBIC has been forced to lower its normal 12 classes down to just 6, leaving many without accessing crucial services.

These 6 classes are not sufficient for the 150+ clients waiting to start their journey of the English language in September, PBIC is looking to fundraise locally to reinstate four more classes over the next two terms. These extra English classes are crucial to meet the growing demand and to guarantee that the most vulnerable members of Bedford’s migrant community do not remain isolated due to language barriers. This assistance is needed, despite working hard by collaborating with volunteer teachers and partners in able to stretch resources far, yet much more help is needed.

PBIC advisers celebrate after the Bedford Running Festival, raising funds for vital English classes.

Instead of being solely dependent on others’ generosity, PBIC rallied their own group of 12 runners closely associated with the charity. They ran in the Bedford Running Festival, which was done to fundraise much-needed funding for PBIC’s English classes. Raising funds as a team is all too commonplace for PBIC, as last year, they got together to fundraise extensively for SMART, another local charity which supports Bedford’s homeless population.

One of the dozen PBIC runners was Nigel Rees, the PBIC’s chair.

“Bedford has always been a welcoming community for migrants, and we are asking for support to keep it that way,” said Nigel Rees. “Without these English classes, many people will remain trapped, unable to access work, education, or even engage with their neighbours. We need the community’s help to make sure we can provide this lifeline.”

To support PBIC’s fundraiser, please visit: www.gofundme.com