Bedford Central Library unveils new spaces including parent and carer baby feeding area
The other new facility is a room which is free to use as a meeting area and available for small groups of up to eight, or individuals seeking a quiet space to work or connect. Whether it’s a book club, a community group, or simply a need for a focused environment, this room offers a valuable new resource at the library.
Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, said: “We are delighted to unveil these fantastic new additions at Bedford Central Library. The dedicated parent and carer baby feeding room will provide a comfortable and private space for families with young children, while the new small meeting room offers a valuable resource for all residents.
“These new facilities, supported by the Town Centre Priority Fund, demonstrate our commitment to creating a vibrant and versatile library service that caters to the needs of the entire community.”
Both the parent and carer baby feeding room and the meeting room are located on the second floor of the library and will be readily available to the public from Tuesday, May 28. Customers can speak to library staff about accessing either of these rooms and booking the meeting room.
All Bedford borough libraries are breastfeeding-friendly spaces and this new room brings an additional choice to parents and carers who need to feed their children while in Bedford town centre.
The new meeting room is intended for smaller gatherings and complements the existing, larger meeting room which remains available for hire on the third floor for groups of up to 70 people.
The library's existing accessible baby changing room remains available during all opening hours on the third floor.
Libraries are also looking forward to running children’s free craft activities during half-term with a special Story Time at Bedford Central Library. Further details will soon be available on library website. For those revising for exams, there continues to be space for study and free wi-fi throughout the buildings.
All libraries provide a welcoming and versatile space for the entire community;