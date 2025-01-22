Bedford care homes join forces to knit for hospital baby unit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at two Bedford care homes are building new friendships by meeting up as a group to knit cosy creations for babies in hospital.

The residents at Elstow Manor Care Home and nearby Richmond Manor Care Home have struck up solid bonds as they make cosy hats and baby blankets for the neonatal unit at Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Their ‘Knit and Chatter Club’, which started at Richmond Manor in Ampthill, has now grown and encouraged members to join from its sister home - nearby Elstow Manor in Wixams.

Sara Munden runs the bi-weekly club at the homes, which are both part of the Hamberley Care Homes group and is thrilled it has been such a success.

Sara Munden with Elstow Manor Wellbeing Coach Maria Hindle and resident Anne Poole

Richmond Manor resident Beryl French, aged 84, is a prolific knitter, making at least one baby bonnet for the neonatal unit every week.

She said: “I really enjoy our knitting club. I also knit a lot in my room and like to show the others what I have knitted when we get together. I also like to teach others how to knit.”

Another keen knitter is Elstow Manor resident Anne Poole, aged 90. She said: “Sara helps me enormously with my pattern problems when knitting.

“She also encourages our other residents with knitting at all levels and even supporting individual’s needs like my friend who is blind.”

Jean Osborne and Beryl French with their knitted blankets

And 94-year-old Elstow resident Ruth Register, who makes tiny knitted hats for newborns, added: “Sara provides me with guidance on how to make newborn baby hats.

“I have enjoyed knitting for over 70 years, and I have previously made blankets that I sent to Nigeria and knitted for all my family members, too. It is a blessing that I am still able to knit and make things for others.”

Richmond Manor resident Jean Osborne, aged 92, has gifted the club several bags full of wool. She said: “‘I have always enjoyed knitting and enjoy knitting with others. I’m so pleased to be able to share the wool I had - knitting blankets for others is a worthy use of it.”

Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach at Richmond Manor Clare Cook added: “It’s wonderful to see the residents getting together to do something so positive to contribute to the community.

“The ‘Knit and Chatter Club’ has proved a huge hit, members enjoying using their creative skills or learning something new, but of course it’s a wonderfully social activity. It brings people together and encourages conversation.

“We look forward to welcoming even more members!”