Bedford care home hosts heartwarming National Love Your Pet Day celebration

By Terri Kidd
Contributor
Published 24th Feb 2025, 10:37 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 12:47 BST
Residents were invited to interact with an array of animals, including guinea pigs, rabbits, and chickens.Residents were invited to interact with an array of animals, including guinea pigs, rabbits, and chickens.
In celebration of National Love Your Pet Day, Blakelands Lodge Care Home welcomed Animal Edge, creating a heartwarming and memorable experience for residents and the community.

The home – in Marston Moretaine – introduced its very own Cuddle Corner, where residents were invited to interact with a delightful array of animals, including guinea pigs, rabbits, and chickens.

The event provided an opportunity for residents to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of animal interaction, fostering joy, relaxation, and emotional well-being.

As part of the festivities, Blakelands Lodge also opened its doors to local parents and children who were on half-term break, allowing them to join in the fun. The presence of the animals sparked excitement and smiles, as both residents and children relished the opportunity to connect with the creatures.

James Eeles-Feeney, home manager at Blakelands Lodge, said: "Animal therapy encompasses utilizing animals to enhance emotional, mental, and physical well-being. Witnessing residents engage with the local community while benefiting from the Cuddle Corner was truly heartwarming."

The event received positive feedback from families as well. Parent Charlotte attended with her daughter Norah and said: "We had a brilliant morning with our toddlers; cuddling the bunnies, chickens, and guinea pigs with the kind staff and lovely residents.”

