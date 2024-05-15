Bedford businesswoman hopes to reunite vintage clutch find with owner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Felicity Guy is the driving force behind small, independent business Curated Violet; a venture dedicated to uncovering the finest vintage treasures including clothing and accessories.

Felicity’s keen eye for nostalgia mixed with her passion for sustainability, lead her to start this Bedford-based business, selling her goods online or at in-person events such as the Bedford Flea Market.

During a recent visit to the Billington car boot sale, Felicity stumbled upon a stall who was tidying up after having a successful day. Intrigued, she seized the opportunity to explore further and came across a couple of suitcases full of random clothes and assorted items. Amidst the odds and sods, a grey clutch bag caught her attention.

Upon returning home, Felicity eagerly opened the clutch, expecting to find a few tissues or a nail file at best. Instead, she was astonished to discover a stack of family Polaroids nestled inside.

Seeking this couple!

“I usually uncover crumbs, an old pen or perhaps a few pennies inside”, Felicity reflects. “But stumbling upon these cherished memories was truly unexpected.”

As she took the time to have a look through the photographs, Felicity couldn’t shake the feeling that she held the key to someone’s most precious moments. From joyous celebrations to tender family portraits, each image captured a glimpse into a life well-lived.

Determined to reunite these treasured photos with their rightful owners, Felicity is appealing to the public for help.

“I am desperate to reunite these photos with their family. The couple look like they had the most glorious life and there are so many memories captured within these photos including welcoming precious new life into the world”.

Felicity found these photos in a bag at a car boot sale

So, what do we know about the images?

The majority of the photos in question look like they are from the 50’s and 60’s with a couple later in life that look like they could be 80s or 90s. The bag also contained an address book with local numbers for Leighton Buzzard library, plus Luton and Dunstable businesses, so the family are likely to be from that area.

The address book also has friends’ addresses in Kempston, Bromham and Felmersham.

There is a photo of three people in the snow which has writing on the back which says “March 18th, 1951, Norland” which is based in Yorkshire.