Bedford businessman breaks world records in indoor rowing at 65

You’re never too old to be a record breaker as recently proved by a Bedford businessman Tim Clarke, 65, who has recently smashed world and UK records in Indoor Rowing for the 65-69 age group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim is currently the record holder for 100m 1 minute and 500m Indoor Rowing British and World Records. He also holds the 100m British Ski Erg record.

He is planning to compete in the British championships in December and World Championship in February 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, what is the story and inspiration behind this monumental achievement?

Tim Clarke celebrating breaking a world record.

Tim said, “In 2018, aged 57 I decided something needed to be done. After 11 knee operations and a family life style my weight increased and my fitness levels fell. I decided that I needed to get myself fit again and indoor cycling sprint racing seemed to be a good choice.

“Within three years I had won the inaugural World Championship in Alexandria USA, the European Championship in Prague and in 2021 I took 2nd place in the British and World Championships and three times ages group BikeErg World Sprints winner.

“I took a break from rowing, during which time I cycled across the USA from Astoria in Oregon to Yorktown Virginia, from the Pacific to The Atlantic with my good friend, John Pryer, who also lives in Bedford. We completed the 4115 miles in 63 days. It was an amazing experience that was a physical and mental test every day but one I look back on with great pride and enjoyment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We then decided to cross South America from Valparaiso in Chile, over the Andes and finishing in Buenos Aries. These rides raised more than £10,000 for the charity MIND.

Tim celebrating with one of his team.

Shortly after my 64th birthday I thought I might be able to train for the 1 minute record when I was 65. I hadn't rowed for three years so it seemed a bit optimistic. I didn't imagine breaking the 100m and 500m records but when my Mum died shortly before Christmas I decided to really see where I could get to and dedicate any success to her.

“The training then began in earnest. I committed to do four rowing and three weights sessions a week plus as many walking, and light cycling session that I could manage.

“I hired a world record holder as a coach in February and we concentrated on my getting stronger and more athletic with an emphasis on reducing my weight to be able to cope with the volume of training. This included major changes in my diet and lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It all paid off in the end and I am delighted with the result and to be able to dedicate the achievement to my mum. Also massive thanks to Core Performance and Towers Gym and James Hall, my coach and Martina Sharp my sports therapist.”

Tim is now looking to compete in the British Championships in December and World Championships in February 2026.

As well as indoor rowing Tim is a former Bedford Blues rugby player and county golfer.