Bedford business owner and Filmmaker’s lost heritage finds a place at International Film Festival

A documentary on her Malaysian-Chinese Baba Nyonya Heritage, made by Bedford business, Wellbeing Media Studio, owner is an “Official Selection” in the “Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival 2026”

The “Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival” is a web-based IMDb Qualifying festival now in its 13th year – dedicated to celebrating “the art and craft of documentaries and docudramas”. It evaluates films on individual merit – and is “…unique in its commitment to providing direct access for its top winners to potential distributors and industry reviewers such as Worldwide Motion Pictures Corporation and Adler & Associates.”

The Documentary “Spices & Silks: A Baba Nyonya Legacy” sees filmmaker Dr Audrey Tang tracing her roots back to Melaka through conversations with the Artisans preserving the Peranakan traditions guided by Vivienne Lee, President of the Peranakan Baba Nyonya Association, Kuala Lumpur. Through the 50 minute presentation, Audrey is seen making Nyonya kuih taught by world-renowned Nyonya chef Debbie Teoh, being dressed in the Sarong Kebaya by Yu Lin Lim of Ang Eng (“the Vivienne Westwood of Kebaya making”), as well as learning not only about Malaysia’s past – but her own family’s role within it.

Audrey, founder of the Wellbeing Media TV Studio, Bedford and Arts Charity CLICK Arts Foundation, which gives grants to grassroots arts projects who promote wellbeing and inclusivity within the community said “The Peranakans were Chinese merchant traders who settled in Malaya in the 13th or 14th century who built a community that blended Chinese and Malay traditions – with their own dress, foods, customs and language (the men were Baba, and the women Nyonya) – many would say they were the original “Crazy Rich Asians” – and indeed this is nodded to in the Hollywood film. However, due to Nationalism much of these roots have been lost and when my parents migrated to the UK (which many Baba-Nyonyas called “the Ancestral Land”), they never really spoke about their past. And I still had so many questions unanswered…like – why do I not feel “Malay” when I go back there to visit family; and why don’t I speak any language other than English!?”

Many Peranakans prized British Education and spoke English in their homes – which enabled them to rise to high Government positions under British Colonial Rule. But when the British left and the Straits Settlements of Penang and Melaka returned to Malaysia and Singapore set up alone, all that is left is some of the architecture, and Artisans preserving their roots and their traditions many driven originally by Chinese beliefs and practices.

Wellbeing Media TV Studio, run by Audrey, was recently recognised by the Southern Enterprise Awards as the “Best Mental Health Awareness Media Platform” for their two shows “Mental Health Matters: Office Hours; and After Hours” providing longform content in a magazine style TV show with guest experts and practitioners at the top of their field covering all aspects relating to workplace wellbeing (Office Hours) and all things mental health (After Hours) - airing on USA’s e360TV as well as on their YouTube and social media.

“I never thought of myself as a filmmaker – I’m a self-taught editor out of necessity – if I wanted to watch the shows that are meaningful in a very saturated media content environment – I had to make them!” said Audrey.

The documentary, filmed over 9 days in Malaysia, also revealed personal insights to Audrey “When I was at the Seck Kia Eenh Temple in Melaka, I learned that my Grandparents and my Mum were part of the team that fundraised through the arts and saw the potential of performance and public speaking to encourage leadership and growth. This not only speaks to my day-to-day work as a business author, psychologist and leadership trainer, but I recognise now that CLICK when it was a Theatre group, and now as a grant giving arts foundation is continuing the legacy my grandpa started.”

CLICK Arts Foundation recently sponsored TEDxYouth MK, Music in The Round, and The Community Tent at the IF – along with many other projects in the Northampton and Bedfordshire area. “We know the arts are suffering funding cuts – yet the benefits of involvement cannot be underestimated. Arts not only enable self-expression and build self-confidence but they bring a community together. It is also through the arts we can raise awareness, and our voices to highlight important, or forgotten issues.”

While Audrey is keen to continue a celebration of the community values of her heritage through a public premier of the documentary in 2026 along with a Chinese Calligraphy mindfulness workshop and a taste of the foods and the dances, her next film project is the charity single; their music video in collaboration with Bedfordshire’s VERU raising awareness about Knife Crime to David Essex’s Falling Angles Riding was selected for the Northampton Film Festival last year!

This year CLICK is collaborating with the Oxford Animal Sanctuary to encourage people to adopt not shop. The single reunites CLICKs vocalists with the Northampton United African Association Drummers and – thanks to the Andrew Lloyd Webber Group “donating” the synchronisation licence for free, it will be released in December.

To get in touch, contact the Studio on [email protected] or visit www.wellbeingmedia.org

To donate to CLICK or find out more about their work – and when the preview will happen visit www.clickartsfoundation.org.uk or their Facebook page.