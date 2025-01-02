Bedford bus company Grant Palmer launches January sale: Big savings on network season tickets

Network Season Tickets reduced to £20 a week and £80 a month on Grant Palmer buses

Grant Palmer Ltd – Bedfordshire’s family owned bus company – has unveiled its January season ticket sale, offering passengers unbeatable value on travel across Bedfordshire.

For a limited time, enjoy significant reductions on season tickets. Network Monthly Tickets: Reduced by £20 – now just £80 (down from £100). Network Weekly Tickets: Reduced by £10 – now only £20 (down from £30).

These are the cheapest season tickets in Bedfordshire, saving passengers up to £88 compared to other local operators. To make things even more convenient, tickets are available to buy: on bus, through the Grant Palmer smartphone app and with tap-on, tap-off contactless payments, capped at the same great rates.

From the same time, Luton and Bedford Zonal tickets have been withdrawn as the new Network Tickets now cover all services, offering greater flexibility and better value for all passengers.

Thomas Manship, commercial manager at Grant Palmer Ltd., said "There’s never been a better time to get on board and save big time. With our new network tickets, customers can travel further for less while enjoying the convenience of unlimited travel across our services."

For more details or to buy tickets, visit www.grantpalmer.com or download the Grant Palmer app.