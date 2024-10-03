Bedford brothers conquer Kinder Scout, raising funds for clean water projects in Zanzibar

Summit of Success: Bedford Men Conquer Kinder Scout

On Saturday, 28th September 2024, 67 men and youth from Bedford gathered early in the morning to embark on a challenging trek to Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District. Organised by HAWAA Community, the trek aimed to test the physical endurance of participants while raising funds to build water wells in Zanzibar.

The event was filled with brotherhood, laughter, and a strong sense of purpose. As participants navigated the rugged terrain, they exchanged stories and encouraged one another, all while keeping their focus on reaching the summit. By the end of the trek, the group not only achieved their goal of reaching the peak but also raised an impressive £18,936, bringing them close to their £20,000 fundraising target for Al Ansari Foundation.

For many, however, the trek was about more than just the physical challenge or the fundraising efforts. It provided an opportunity for members of the community, particularly those from the BME community, to connect with nature and focus on their physical well-being. Outdoor activities like trekking can often feel inaccessible due to cultural barriers, a lack of representation, or limited opportunities.

HAWAA Community remains committed to breaking down these barriers, ensuring that everyone—regardless of background or ability—feels welcome and supported. Events like this trek offer participants the chance to experience the benefits of trekking, including improved physical health, reduced stress, and the opportunity to build meaningful connections within the community.

One of the most notable outcomes of the trek has been its ability to inspire participants to adopt healthier habits. Some have begun walking regularly, while others have joined gyms to further improve their fitness. A few have also become more mindful of their diets, making healthier food choices in an effort to improve their overall well-being.

These treks are about much more than just physical fitness. They aim to build a more inclusive community, where individuals feel represented and supported as they come together for a greater cause—whether that be personal growth or helping those in need.

Reflecting on the experience, one trekker shared, “I feel like you’ve opened my eyes to a whole new world of nature—one I knew existed but never thought to explore. I’m so glad I took part.”

HAWAA Community expressed its gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the event, whether by donating, participating in the trek, or helping to spread awareness. The organisation looks forward to future treks and continuing to make a positive impact within the community.

Special thanks were also extended to the local businesses that supported the event, including Adamson Law, Open House Bedford, and The Marquee Bedford. Their commitment to supporting the community is greatly appreciated, and HAWAA Community remains deeply grateful for their generosity.

A spokesperson for HAWAA Community remarked, “We are overwhelmed by the response from the community. The positive change and impact we’ve seen in such a short time are truly inspiring. None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of everyone involved. This is something you should all be proud of.”

For those interested in contributing to the ongoing fundraising efforts, donations can be made at

For updates on upcoming events, visit www.hawaa.org and follow @hawaacommunity on social media