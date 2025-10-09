Bedford Big Play UK raises £400 for local charity partner at October event

More than 600 guests flocked to John Bunyan Sports & Fitness on Mile Road, Bedford, last weekend (05 October) for the Bedford Big Play UK, a vibrant indoor festival designed especially for pre-schoolers and young children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Little City UK, the event brought together families, community groups, and local businesses for a day of inclusive fun and active play, all in support of a meaningful cause.

Little City UK is proud to announce that the event raised £400 for FACES (Family and Children's Early-help Services), a Bedford-based independent charity offering practical and emotional support to families under stress. The funds were generated through a donation from each ticket sold, with FACES selected as the beneficiary following requests from regular attendees of Little City Bedford’s interactive play sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicki Fletcher, founder of Little City UK, says, “This is our second Big Play UK event, and we’re absolutely thrilled with its success. Much of the feedback we’ve already received has been from families asking us if we’ll be back to host it again, and the answer to that is an emphatic yes!

Kate Powell, Little City Suffolk, Jen Hawkins, Little City Milton Keynes, Vicki Fletcher, founder, Little City UK, Anna Knight, Marketing Little City UK

“We’re thrilled to have seen so many happy faces during the day, as it's rare to find something where everything comes in one place, particularly for preschoolers and young children under the age of 6. But the real cherry on the cake was having the opportunity to welcome Michaela from FACES to the event and listen to them talk in detail about the work that they do and how they are supporting local families.”

Michaela Martindale, Chief Executive of FACES, adds, “We would like to say a huge thank you to Little City for their generous donation of £400 from The Big Play. We’re so grateful for your support, which will help us continue providing vital support to families in Bedford”.

The Big Play UK is a unique concept created by Little City UK. The Bedford event marked the second instalment of the initiative, following its successful debut in Ipswich earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a family-friendly festival, the Big Play UK combined local entertainers and educational workshops under one roof where families could participate in a range of activities, including baby signing, mini first aid, acrobatics, messy play and phonics.

All the businesses who participated in the Bedford Big Play UK hosted by Little City UK

The event featured a huge range of children's activities providers from across the Milton Keynes and Bedford areas including Little City UK, PDF Events, Baby Sensory, Little Mess, Tiny Talk, Little Glow, Wheely Fun Club, Football Fun Factory, Jo Jingles, Phonics with Robot Reg, Bright Emotions, Be Our Guest Princesses, Mini First Aid, ArtVenturers, and The Petsman Animal Encounters.

Jen Hawkins, owner of Little City Milton Keynes, adds, “For the last few weeks, families who have attended our Little City interactive play sessions have been looking forward to the Big Play UK, and it was lovely to see so many familiar faces during the day, as well as meeting new faces. Bedford has some spectacular children’s activity providers, and it was wonderful to see everyone working together and delivering such an amazing event for local children and families. The smiles on everyone’s faces confirmed all the hard work was worth it, and we’re already looking forward to next year!”

Kris Corcoran who runs the Little City franchise in North Herts & North Beds' came along to the event with his children. He said, “We brought our two boys to The Big Play this weekend and they absolutely loved it! There was so much to do, from animal encounters to ride-ons and bouncy castles. Our youngest was so excited to see the tarantula, and our eldest had a great time in the inflatable igloo! It was brilliant having so much under one roof, and we wouldn't hesitate to come back if it returns to Bedford”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another parent added, “Being able to participate in the taster classes was great, I hadn’t expected our 3-month-old to be able to do anything but she very much enjoyed some baby sensory play! Our 3-year-old LOVED the tuff tray set-ups, and it gave me some great ideas!”

For more information about Little City UK, please visit www.littlecityuk.com