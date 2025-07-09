Bedford-based literacy charity attends No.10 for launch of National Year of Reading 2026

With one in four children leaving primary school below the expected reading standard, a charity providing crucial reading support is proud to be a key part of the Government’s National Year of Reading 2026 – a nationwide initiative aimed at reigniting a love of reading among children across the country.

Marking the start of this ambitious programme, Schoolreaders’ Founder and Chair of Trustees, Jane Whitbread, attended the official launch event at 10 Downing Street earlier this week.

The campaign, a collaboration between the Department for Education and the National Literacy Trust, aims to reverse a concerning decline in reading for pleasure. In 2025, just one in three young people aged 8 to 18 reported enjoying reading in their free time.

The National Year of Reading 2026 will rally parents, schools, libraries, businesses and the wider community to foster daily reading habits, ‘reading by example’ to improve literacy outcomes.

Schoolreaders is a national charity providing free one-to-one reading support in primary schools, helping children develop vital literacy skills to improve education, confidence, and life chances

Schoolreaders is currently the country’s largest in-school child literacy charity and is proud to support the campaign. It connects over 3,500 volunteers with primary schools across England, reaching 35,000 children with reading sessions every week to help build essential literacy skills.

Alongside this important national initiative, Schoolreaders is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a Multi-Year Grant of £100,000 a year for three years from The Julia Rausing Trust, a key backer of the campaign.

This vital funding will support Schoolreaders’ mission to improve children’s literacy by providing reading volunteers to primary schools, particularly in areas of disadvantage.

Sally Wrampling, CEO of Schoolreaders, said: “At Schoolreaders, we see firsthand the life-changing impact that one-to-one reading support can have on a child’s confidence and love of reading. The National Year of Reading 2026 is a powerful opportunity to put reading for pleasure at the heart of childhood again.

“We are proud to support this national mission and grateful to The Julia Rausing Trust for enabling us to reach even more children who need additional literacy support.”

Jane Whitbread, Founder and Chair of Trustees of Schoolreaders, said: “It was incredibly inspiring to stand alongside so many dedicated individuals and organisations united by a shared passion for helping children’s literacy.

“Reading for pleasure is a gateway to opportunity. We are thrilled to play our part in this campaign and are immensely grateful to The Julia Rausing Trust for their generous support.”

Reading for pleasure is closely linked to improved writing skills, mental wellbeing, confidence, and even long-term earnings. Yet currently, over a quarter of children leave primary school without meeting expected reading standards – a figure that rises for disadvantaged children.

Schoolreaders will continue to work with schools and partners to support this urgent national effort, helping to ensure that every child has the opportunity to spend one-to-one time with an adult to discover the joy of reading.

During the event, Ms. Whitbread joined fellow literacy leaders including The Reading Agency, National Literacy Trust, BookTrust, The School Library Association, Audible, Coram Beanstalk, and authors Cressida Cowell and Ken Follett, as well as Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson MP.

To learn more about Schoolreaders, visit: www.schoolreaders.org