Bedford Academy to open community hub serving food to students and their families
Bedford Academy’s school kitchen is set to be transformed into a community hub serving food after school to students and their families.
The school, in Mile Road, Bedford, has been working with Future Foundations to prepare for the first CanTeam event from from 4 pm to 5pm on Wednesday, June 12.
The scheme will offer food to Bedford people in a sustainable way, not only feeding families but also creating a social space for the community to come together.
It was co-designed by young people to encourage students and their families to enjoy nutritious, diverse foods together.
The event will initially be offered to Year 7 and Year 8 students and families – but the Academy hopes to add dates for other year groups. Organisers say they’re expecting a great turnout with four spaces per family available on the day. Sixth Form and Year 11 students will also be involved with volunteering to support the launch by helping with serving and clearing up.
The event will also feature entertainment by Bedford Academy’s Steel Band along with the opportunity to play table tennis and access pre-loved clothes.
Chris Deller, headteacher said: “It will be a pleasure to host the first CanTeam event at Bedford Academy as part of our community minded ethos and we look forward to welcoming students and families to this launch. We hope everyone in attendance enjoys the food on offer along with the music performed by our talented students in the BA Steel Band.”