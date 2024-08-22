Bedford Academy celebrates excellent exam outcomes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Bedford Academy community is celebrating a pleasing set of A-Level and GCSE outcomes.

The overall pass rate at Key Stage 5 shot up to 96% this year, with the number of students achieving an A*-C rising to 77%, as did the Average Point Score per student.

A-Level English and Sociology performed particularly well, as did a whole host of BTEC subjects – Sport, Health and Social Care, Business and IT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Individual student successes were: Daniel Jornea A in Computer Science, A* in Mathematics and A in Physics; Skye Hamilton A in Criminology and D*D* in Health & Social Care; and Emilia Sokolowska A* in Criminology, A in History and B in English.

Bedford Academy students celebrate their GCSE results

Many of the students are moving into excellent next steps, with a mix of university places, apprenticeships and further training being selected

A schools spokesman said: “The GCSE results are testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff who have gone above and beyond to support students with their GCSEs."

The school has seen a considerable increase in the overall Progress 8 score, and the amount of students achieving combined Maths and English Scores between 9-4 and 9-5.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subjects that performed particularly well were English, Maths, Religious Studies, Food Studies, Citizenship, Dance, Business and Sport.

Individual student successes were: Blessing Anokye 10 GCSEs with 7 Grade 9s including Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and History; Andrew Chan 10 GCSEs with 4 Grade 9s; and Ariana Hussain 9 GCSEs with 2 Grade 9s Leo Wu 10 GCSEs with 5 Grade 9s.

The spokesman added: “We are extremely proud of the superb, combined effort of our students, staff and wider school community to secure the best outcomes that the school has ever achieved. These results provide us with excellent foundations to build from as the school site and cohort expands rapidly over the next few years.”