Beating the winter blues - How online connections help fight winter loneliness

As winter reaches its peak, eight in 10 adults cite it as the most challenging season, with nearly half (48%) reporting feeling lonelier during the winter months than at any other time in the year, according to a recent study of 2,000 UK adults.

To combat winter loneliness, many are turning to technology, with two in five (40%) finding it easier to chat with people online than in person.

More than a quarter (27%) wish they had a broader social network, while 23% believe that making new connections could help ease their loneliness.

In fact, six in 10 (63%) adults agree that forming new connections is the most effective way to tackle winter loneliness, according to a study of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by the all-in-one online video chat platform Azar.

This January, it’s time to beat the winter blues - just like the 44% of adults who have alleviated their loneliness during winter by making new connections online. Of these, 42% have found that using video chat services specifically helps.

Other ways Brits are using tech to battle the winter blues include engaging in meaningful conversations with people through digital platforms (16%), using hobby-related apps (13%), and joining online communities (13%).

Additionally, 15% have been able to reduce feelings of isolation by using online video chat services (15%), like Azar, which has been designed to complement offline friendships by fostering meaningful online connections.

In a world that can sometimes feel lonely, Azar provides the gift of human connection, allowing users to meet new people from around the globe with a single tap, all from the comfort of their home.

Designed to foster authentic connections, Azar’s tools and technology help facilitate more safe and meaningful interactions, and its new feature, the ‘Azar Badge’, is a recognition that highlights active users who participate in a meaningful number of lengthier video calls and consistently exemplify positive engagement and respect within the community.

The new feature serves as a symbol of trust and acknowledgment, encouraging users to create meaningful connections while fostering a culture of mutual respect.

Psychologist Dr Becky Spelman said, “Everyone can feel lonely at times, but nobody should be lonely all the time - and there’s no need to be. The key to overcoming loneliness lies not in the number of social interactions, but in the quality of them.”

“To really connect with someone, you need to spend quality time together. Whether it’s meeting up physically for a walk or a meal, or using modern technology like Azar, not just to add likes to someone’s post, but to actually connect with them in a genuine, meaningful manner. Whether it’s rekindling with an old friend or forming new ones, building relationships that resonate authentically is the key to banishing loneliness and embracing happiness.

“The research from Azar shows that 63% of adults believe forming new connections is the most effective way to combat loneliness during the winter - a promising finding, as building connections is a powerful tool for emotional wellbeing."

“No matter your age, you can use technology to your advantage by complementing in-person friendships with meaningful relationships formed through platforms like Azar, which is designed to foster authentic connections.”

Sunki Kim, Vice President and Head of Azar at Hyperconnect, said, “At Azar, we understand that winter can be a particularly challenging time, where many may feel a heightened sense of loneliness during. Our research highlights the proactive steps many are taking to combat these feelings, including forming meaningful connections through technology.

“We are proud to offer a platform that facilitates authentic relationships, enabling users to connect with like-minded individuals both locally and globally. With just a tap, Azar transforms the experience of meeting new people into a simple and enjoyable process, ensuring that no one has to feel alone during the holidays.”

Azar is a global video chat platform that allows users to meet new people from around the world. With Azar Video Chat Mode, you can safely and instantly connect with others via video to discuss shared interests, and create authentic connections. Start chatting now - https://azarlive.com/about/

Dr Becky Spelman’s top tips for combatting winter loneliness:

Quality over quantity - When interacting with others, whether in person or online on a platform such as Azar, remember that it’s the quality of the interaction that matters most. Give your current and potential friendships time to grow, remember that nobody – including you – is perfect, and be prepared to relax and have fun!

Be patient - When connecting with others, try to ensure that everyone has the space and time they need to express themselves. Often, people whom we don’t immediately seem to have that much in common with become increasingly intriguing the more we interact. Remember, every interaction is a step toward learning, growing, and finding the people who truly enrich your life.

Enjoy your own company - Remember that being alone is not the same as being lonely. Much as we all benefit from social interaction and meaningful connections with others, it’s more than okay to occasionally have a day of simply enjoying your own company.

Embrace healthy habits - Stay physically well during the winter months by ensuring you eat plenty of vegetables, consider taking a vitamin D supplement during the darkest time of the year, and stay physically active. You’ll experience benefits to both your physical and your mental well-being.