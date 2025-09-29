Baycroft Flitwick Care Home hosts successful annual dog show

Baycroft Flitwick Care Home near Ampthill was alive with wagging tails, community spirit, and heartfelt moments as the care home hosted its much-anticipated Annual Dog Show, drawing an impressive crowd of between 75–100 guests from the local area.

Residents, family members, and neighbours turned out in force to enjoy a joyful afternoon of canine competition, homemade treats, and community spirit. The event featured a lively dog show judged by our very own residents, who lovingly stroked and spoke to each of the entrants as they paraded by.

“We’re all dog lovers here at Baycroft, and it’s wonderful to see so much hard work pay off,” said Alan S, a resident who helped judge the competition. Fellow resident John L. remarked, “Beautiful dogs!” – and that response was reiterated by many.

Guests and locals alike expressed how thrilled they were to be part of the occasion, describing the event as “so much fun,” “well organised,” and “unbelievably welcoming.” Many have already asked to be notified of future events.

The dog show was a community event, featuring local stallholders who offered a range of delightful products. Steph from Loki’s Chew Crew sold dog treats, Karen from Doggy Dawdlers brought an array of charming accessories—from doggy bandanas and bows to popcorn, jewellery, and croc charms—and Georgie from Pawtraits showcased her stunning handmade pet portraits. Even our furry friends got to cool down with special doggie ice cream tubs from the visiting ice cream van.

Each pooch was judged across a range of fun and heart-warming categories, with prizes awarded for:

Best Trick Dog – Tallulah

Loveliest Lady – Poppy

Waggiest Tail – Henry

Fabulous Fella – Prince

Golden Oldie – Molly

Cutest Pup – Luna

Residents’ Favourite – Yoshi

"A particularly touching highlight of the day came from the owner of Tallulah, a beautiful deaf dog, who spoke passionately about her experience raising and training a hearing-impaired pet.

"She gave a short demonstration on teaching dogs sign language and encouraged attendees not to overlook deaf animals in rescue centres. We are delighted to announce she will return soon to give a full talk to residents," said Wellbeing Coordinator Lead Bernie Hoo-Hing.

Visitors enjoyed refreshments throughout the afternoon, including teas, coffees, cupcakes, soft drinks, burgers, and hot dogs. The day also featured a popular raffle, which included both human and dog-friendly prizes, helping to raise an impressive £166.00 for future resident activities

“It was such a heart-warming day,” said Bernie. “The dogs brought smiles to everyone’s faces, and the local support we received made it truly special.”

‘We’d like to thank everyone who attended, supported, and contributed to making this event a huge success.’ Commented Interim Home Manager Rebecca Wells.