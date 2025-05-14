Baroness Merron visits CHUMS CIC during Mental Health Awareness Week to highlight vital mental health and emotional wellbeing services

CHUMS CIC, a leading mental health and emotional wellbeing Community Interest Company based in Silsoe, Bedfordshire, welcomed Baroness Merron, Minister for Mental Health, to their headquarters yesterday to showcase their vital services for young people, adults and families.

The visit coincides with Mental Health Awareness Week (May 12th - 18th), underscoring the critical need for accessible mental health in communities.

Baroness Merron, a strong advocate for mental health initiatives, spent the morning meeting with young individuals who benefit from CHUMS' dedicated Young Carers service, the Department of Health and Social Care Early Intervention Hub, and the Recreational Therapeutic Service. She also had the opportunity to engage with key members of the CHUMS senior team, including CEO Dawn Hewitt, Operations Director Debbie Robson, Clinical Director Antoinette Deavin, gaining valuable insight into their impactful work across Luton, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and West Essex, Milton Keynes, and Kent.

A highlight of the visit was the introduction of 'Mindjurny', CHUMS' innovative new digital resource. This online early intervention tool has been developed to provide accessible support for children and young people navigating a range of common emotional wellbeing challenges.

Baroness Merron meets the CHUMS team

Dawn Hewitt, CEO of CHUMS CIC, commented, " We are incredibly grateful to Baroness Merron for taking the time to visit CHUMS and witness firsthand the vital work we do within the community. Her visit during Mental Health Awareness Week shines a crucial light on the importance of early intervention and accessible mental health support. We hope this will help to elevate the voices of those we serve, and reinforce the need for continued investment in these essential services.”

Minister for Mental Health, Baroness Merron, said:

“Children and young people’s mental health is a key priority as we work to transform the nation’s mental health system and raise the healthiest generation of children ever.

“It has been a pleasure to see the extraordinary work CHUMS is doing to provide effective and accessible early mental health support for children and families in the community.

Baroness Meron is introduced to Mindjurny by the team

“As part of our Plan for Change, we will build on learning from community organisations like CHUMS as we roll out of Young Futures Hubs, increase the availability of NHS mental health support by recruiting 8,500 mental health workers and give pupils access to a team of mental health professionals”

This visit provides a significant opportunity to raise awareness of the crucial mental health services CHUMS provides to communities across the region and the importance of early intervention.