Balliol Primary School choir delights homeowners at Kempston retirement community with award-winning performance

The sound of music filled the air at The Newells retirement community in Kempston this week, as the talented choir from Balliol Primary School returned for a special performance on Monday afternoon.

The visit was the latest in a growing series of connections between the school and The Newells, following a festive concert in December and a planting session earlier this spring. This time, 35 pupils performed a newly polished repertoire that recently earned them second place at the Bedfordshire Festival of Speech, Music and Drama.

The performance was warmly received by homeowners, many of whom enjoyed the choir’s previous visit. The children’s performance was met with enthusiastic applause and appreciation, further strengthening the bond between generations.

Hayley, who leads the choir at Balliol Primary School, confirmed that the children showcased the same repertoire they had performed at the Bedfordshire Festival – a collection that impressed both judges and the audience.

Hayley said: “The children were so excited to return to The Newells. Their favourite part of the Christmas visit was seeing the smiles on the homeowners’ faces. It was a wonderful experience for them, and they couldn’t wait to come back and share their new songs.”

The choir performed a selection of pieces including:

I Ku Mau Mau by Ruth Morris Gray

Photograph by Ed Sheeran

Something Just Like This by Coldplay

Andy Jones, Duty Manager at The Newells, said: “We were delighted to welcome the choir from Balliol Primary back to our community. Their energy and talent brought so much joy to our homeowners. Events like these really help to create meaningful intergenerational connections.”

Jan, a homeowner at The Newells, said: “It was absolutely lovely to have the children back. Their singing was beautiful and really brought such a buzz to our homeowners’ lounge, where they performed. You could tell how much effort they put into it. We’re already looking forward to their next visit!”

The school has built a strong relationship with The Newells over the past year, even inviting homeowners to attend their production of Aladdin. With school resuming after half term, staff, pupils and homeowners are all looking forward to more opportunities to connect. The school is also excited to extend an invitation to this year’s production of Annie, which promises to be another memorable event.