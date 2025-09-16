Back-to-swim made easy: gentle steps for easing babies into lessons after the summer

With swimming, little and often really does go a long way

After weeks of summer fun, heading back to swimming lessons can feel like a big step for little ones.

Even babies who were confident in the water before the summer might need a little extra time and reassurance to find their splash again. The good news is there are lots of gentle, playful ways to rebuild their confidence and make returning to the pool a positive experience for everyone.

Here, Tamsin Brewis, owner of Water Babies Bucks & Beds, shares her tried-and-tested tips to help families ease back into lessons calmly, confidently and with plenty of smiles.

Begin safely at home

"After a summer away, it’s natural for little ones to take a bit of time finding their splash again," says Tamsin Brewis, owner of Water Babies Bucks & Beds

Getting back into the swing of swimming doesn’t have to start at the pool. Bath time is the perfect place to ease your little one in gently. Pouring warm water over their shoulders and neck – and, if they’re comfortable, over their face – helps them get used to the feel of water again. You can also support them in a relaxed back float so their ears dip under, building trust and familiarity in a calm, safe space. Even simple games like splashing, blowing bubbles or dipping their face can make a big difference when it comes to rebuilding confidence.

Gradual, gentle re-entry to the pool

When it’s time to head back to the pool, take things slowly. Start by letting your little one stay close to the edge or sit on the steps with a favourite toy – it’s a gentle way for them to get used to the sights and sounds again. From there, you can ease into floating by cradling their head on your shoulder and lowering them gradually, counting down as you go. Short glides to the pool wall and playful cues like “kiss the water” can help encourage face dipping without any pressure. And remember, a few tears are perfectly normal when reintroducing swimming after a break – just take it at their pace and allow time for rest in between.

Build confidence through play and fun

Play is one of the best ways to rebuild water confidence. Simple toys like sinking rings or small floats can encourage little ones to dip their faces and practise gentle breath-holding without it feeling like a task. Personal swim gear, such as goggles, can also make a big difference – helping to reduce their worries about getting water in their eyes.

Having siblings or familiar faces join in adds extra reassurance too, as children often take confidence from those around them. Most importantly, keep the focus on fun. Songs, bubbles and toys turn each swim into playtime – and your calm presence in the water, even if you’re not a confident swimmer yourself, shows them they’re safe and supported.

Consistency creates comfort

With swimming, little and often really does go a long way. Try to keep lessons regular if you can – even one short class a week helps rebuild the routine. Babies and toddlers love familiarity, and the more often they swim, the more relaxed and confident they’ll feel getting into the pool.

End on a positive note

How you finish each swim is just as important as how you start. Try ending with something calm and comforting – a cosy cuddle, a gentle song or a quiet float together. Leaving the water on a happy note helps your baby link swimming with positive feelings, so they’re more likely to look forward to the next splash.

The key is to keep it gentle and fun – cuddles, songs, toys and plenty of smiles go a long way. With a bit of patience, you'll soon see their confidence bubbling back, and swimming will become something they love once again," added Tamsin.

For more information about Water Babies Bucks & Beds, visit: www.waterbabies.co.uk/lp/baby-swimming/bucks-and-beds