Baa gum ... Ampthill man herds sheep over London bridge

Ampthill man Ben Sear shepherded a flock of sheep over London’s Southwark Bridge on Sunday in a tradition dating back to the Middle Ages.

Father-of-three Ben, 62, was exercising his right as a Freeman of the City of London to take part in the ancient ceremony.

The England Mule sheep used during the event, which raises thousands of pounds for charity, also came from Bedfordshire.

They, along with the Border Collie dogs, were specially prepared by David and Barbara Seamark, who run Manor Farm in Wilstead.

Baa heck ... Ben, centre, with other Freemen and the Bedfordshire sheep

Hollywood actor Damian Lewis, whose grandfather and great-grandfather were once Lord Mayors of London, was among the other Freemen taking part in the ceremony.

Ben said: “It is an ancient Medieval right which excused Freemen from paying a bridge toll as they drove their sheep over the River Thames to market.

“Now it is organised by the Worshipful Company of Woolmen, which dates back to 1180, to raise money for the Lord Mayor’s Charity.

“I qualify as a Freeman because I am a Liveryman of the Marketors, one of 111 Livery companies in the City of London.

“Most of the sheep, who also came from Bedford, were well-behaved during the ceremony, although a couple tried to make a bolt for freedom.

“But by the time it was all over you had to watch where you walked as you crossed the bridge to avoid putting your foot in it!”

A professional shepherd, veterinary surgeon and officials from the RSPCA were on duty at the event to care for the sheep.

Next to Southwark Bridge was a Livery Fair, where different livery companies demonstrated their traditional skills and crafts, showcasing clothing, home accessories and gifts made from wool. There were also sheep-shearing demonstrations