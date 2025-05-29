Average cost of renting property in Bedford rises to £1,120 per month

The cost of renting private property in Bedford rose 11% over the past year, new figures show.

It comes as Propertymark, a membership organisation for estate agents, said rental supply must rise to meet the increasing demand.

Provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average private rent in Bedford reached £1,120 per month in the year to April – up 11% from £1,013 a year prior.

Figures show costs for various homes in Bedford range from £760 for a one-bed property to £1,741 for a home with four or more bedrooms

It was also up 31% from an estimated £856 a month five years ago.

Data on rent prices is collected by the Valuation Office Agency from a variety of sources, including landlords and letting agents, with the aim of collecting data on approximately 10% of the market.

Across the East of England, the average rent was £1,228 – rising 8% from the year before.

St Albans had the highest rental cost in the region at £1,859 per month, while the lowest was in Great Yarmouth at £772.

In April, the average private rent in Great Britain was £1,346 per month. This was £92, or 7%, higher than 12 months ago.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said: "Overwhelming demand within the rental sector continues to influence price increases for those who rent."

He added: "We continue to witness, on average, around 10 applicants for every property available to rent and this is a situation that has broadly remained stagnated across the last five years.

"It is imperative that rental supply rises to meet the challenges of demand."

The figures also show the different costs for various homes in Bedford, from £760 for a one-bed property to £1,741 for a home with four or more bedrooms in April.

Among the property types in the area:

A detached housed cost £1,535 to rent per month

A semi-detached cost £1,254 per month

A terraced house was £1,093 per month

And a flat or maisonette was £873 a month.

