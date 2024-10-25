Att10tive Youth Ambassador reflects on John Tizzards Crime plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amber Aziz 18, Senior Youth Ambassador attended the launch of newly elected Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, John Tizard where he unveiled his ambitious plan for 2024-25, to make Bedfordshire safer and fairer. Amber gives her personal view on what she made of both the plan and the event.

Amber said: “As a teenager growing up in Bedfordshire, I believe this plan has significant potential to positively impact young people in our community. One of the key aspects of Tizard's plan is the emphasis on community policing. By increasing the number of police officers and support staff in local areas, young people will have more opportunities to interact with law enforcement in a positive and constructive manner. But we do want both the police officers and young people to take personal responsibility to engage in a respectful way. This will help build trust and understanding between the police and the youth, fostering a safer environment for everyone.

John Tizard's plan also highlights the importance of mental health services. Many young people struggle with mental health issues, and having access to mental health services can make a huge difference. By prioritizing mental health, the plan aims to provide the necessary support for young people to thrive and lead healthy lives.

A notable feature is the introduction of Mission Boards to oversee the implementation and to drive success. These boards will develop objectives, review progress, and recommend changes as needed. The plan emphasizes collaboration across public sectors, community engagement, and data-driven decision-making.

Another crucial element of the plan is the focus on youth services and employment opportunities. By enhancing youth services and creating more job opportunities, young people can gain valuable skills and experiences that will benefit them in the long run. This can help reduce crime rates and provide a brighter future for the youth in Bedfordshire.

John’s commitment to restoring community policing is particularly important for young people. Having police officers who are visible and engaged in the community can help create a sense of safety and belonging, as long as we encourage them to break down barriers with all sections of the community. This will then encourage young people to participate in community activities and take an active role in making their neighborhoods safer.

In addition to these initiatives, the plan includes provisions for early intervention and diversionary activities for young people who are victims of crime or offenders. By identifying at-risk youth early and providing them with constructive activities and support, the plan aims to divert them away from criminal behavior and help them build positive futures. These activities can include sports, arts, and community service projects, all designed to engage young people in meaningful ways.

Another thing I really like about the plan is the emphasis on the need to consult with young people to ensure they have a say in shaping the services that affect them. By involving youth in the decision-making process, the plan aims to create services that are more effective and responsive to their needs.

This approach ensures that young people feel valued and heard, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility within the community.

Furthermore, his newly Appointed DPCC Umme Ali will be focusing on violence against women and girls (VAWAG). Some of the statistics that were mentioned included 1 in 12 women are a victim of sexual assault, domestic abuse, stalking or harassment in their lifetimes. In the last year in Bedfordshire alone there have been over 11,000 instances of VAWAG that has been recorded. Hearing such statics as a young female is not only shocking/ alarming but also not very surprising which is very disappointing as this should not be a ‘norm’.

Having said this hearing Miss Ali speaking passionately about this was not only inspiring but also moving to me so I am thrilled to see the different measures that will be bought in to help tackle this issue and hopefully in the upcoming 4 years Bedfordshire will be a safer place for women and girls where the statements are backed up with official statistics.

After we had gone through the plan at the launch event we then had a chance for a Q&A which was personally my favorite part. We were able to hear from a range of speakers on their views of the plan. During this, through Att10tive’s Managing director Montell, I had the opportunity to give feedback myself. This in my opinion was important as I was one of the few young people present for me to convey how I felt through the presentation especially considering how Mr Tizard emphasised how he wanted to hear more from young people. It was refreshing to see my views were appreciated and young people are the face of the new generation so it is important that we are involved in helping tackle issues that if they are not dealt with can had a negative impact in our lifetimes and possibly for our future generations’.

Overall, John Tizard's plan for 2024-2025 has the potential to bring about positive changes for young people in Bedfordshire. By focusing on community policing, mental health services, youth services, employment opportunities, early intervention, and youth consultation, the plan aims to create a safer and more supportive environment for the youth. As a teenager, I am optimistic about the impact this plan will have on our community and look forward to seeing the positive changes it will bring.” Amber Aziz Att10tive Senior Youth Ambassador