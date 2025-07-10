Another year of tree planting success by local Community Forest

Newly planted tree

Over 122,000 trees were planted in and around Bedfordshire between November 2024 and March 2025 by the Forest of Marston Vale Trust. Through the Trees for Climate programme, supported by Defra, the Trust delivered 31 new planting schemes, covering 109.24 hectares with trees, planting 8768.6 metres of hedgerow and engaging 1270 people in the process.

As a catalyst for woodland creation, the Forest of Marston Vale Trust has been a trusted partner for local landowners for nearly 30 years. Forest Director, James Russell said, “Thanks to the Trees for Climate programme, the Trust has been able to extend its support to offer expertise and experience, combined with an attractive funding package, to schools, parish councils, farmers and other landowners across the 61 square mile Forest area, and a 10-mile radius beyond.”

Through tree planting, the Forest of Marston Vale Trust is not only tackling climate change by capturing carbon, cooling and cleaning our air and reducing flood risks but also enhancing the well-being of local communities. Creating greener, healthier spaces, strengthens people’s connection with nature, supports mental and physical health, and fosters a sense of community pride. Increasing tree cover and hedgerows is helping to restore natural habitats making a lasting impact on local biodiversity and ecosystems.

The Forest of Marston Vale Trust is one of England’s Community Forests, a diverse and growing network of 15 forests each working in partnership with their local communities, landowners, and businesses to help nature recover and regenerate the landscapes in and around our largest towns and cities. The network has planted over 8 million trees across the country since the Trees for Climate programme began five years ago – that’s 35% of all government-funded tree planting since 2020.

Nature Minister Mary Creagh said, “With this Government, tree planting rates are now at the highest level in over 20 years. There is much more to do – that is why we are investing over £800 million to plant trees across the country as part of our Plan for Change."

For more information about tree planting with the Forest of Marston Vale Trust visit their website: Trees for Climate | The Forest of Marston Vale Trust