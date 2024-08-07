Anglian Water among the top water companies with the biggest number of serious water pollution incidents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New figures from the Environment Agency reveals it is one of four water firms responsible for 92% of serious pollution incidents in 2024

Anglian Water has recorded 65 serious water pollution incidents in the last five years - the second highest figure in the UK.

Information obtained by law firm, Legal Expert via Freedom of Information Requests to the Environment Agency has found it is one of the top water companies to report the most serious incidents since 2019.

It comes as Thames Water, Yorkshire Water and Northumbrian Water face £168m worth of fines by Ofwat over historic sewage spills.

Serious Water Pollution Incidents 2019-2024.

The industry regulator made the announcement on Wednesday (July, 31) amidst growing public fury over the environmental and financial performance of some water companies.

The proposal will go to public consultation and is part of Ofwat’s largest ever investigation into water company performance.

The Environment Agency categorises water pollution incidents as serious if they fall into their two highest categories: major (category 1) or significant (category 2).

Serious incidents can include events that, for example, cause fish to die, potentially harm bathers or force a drinking water provider to temporarily stop abstracting water from a river.

Recently, an environmental review told East Anglia’s main water company that it requires improvement, after determining that its current performance remains “well below expectations.”

Anglian Water received a two out of four star rating for the third year in a row in the Environment Agency’s annual report on England’s water and sewage firms published at the beginning of August.

The Environmental Performance Assessment (EPA) found that Anglian Water was responsible for 307 pollution incidents - 11 of which were serious - from its sewerage assets during 2023.

Environment Agency figures obtained by Legal Expert show that the firm has recorded 6 serious pollution incidents this year so far.

It also shows that the firm is one of four water and sewage companies that have recorded 92% of the ‘serious pollution incidents’ in the UK this year alone.

Figures for serious water pollution incidents for Severn Trent and Northumbrian Water are incomplete for 2024. The Environment Agency has been contacted for comment on this.

Thames Water reported serious incidents this year, up from 16 in 2023. Yorkshire Water declared 11, up from 6 the previous year.

A further 8 incidents were logged by Southern Water, down from 16 the year before and Anglian Water had 6 incidents down from 11 in 2023.

The data obtained by Legal Expert also shows the leading causes and pollutants contributing to ‘serious water pollution incidents’ in England and Wales over the past five years.

Between 2019-2024, ‘Containment and Control’ was the leading cause, accounting for 83% of all reported ‘serious incidents’ in the last five years.

This could include pipeline failures meaning hazardous materials transported through pipelines are released into the environment. Some 250 incidents have been recorded since 2019.

In 79% of these cases, crude sewage was the pollutant - which is raw sewage that has not been treated.

The second most common cause of serious water pollution incidents was ‘Sewer Failure or Overflow.’ Some 113 incidents have been recorded since 2019, accounting for 37%.

A further 47 serious incidents have been caused by ‘pipe failure below ground’ and ‘;control measure failure’ was to blame for 22 incidents.

It is possible to claim compensation if water pollution has caused financial loss or illness.

