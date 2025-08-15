Ampthill residents commemorate fallen heroes on VJ Day

Ampthill Cultural Events, who organised today's service, have a passion to remember the heroes who served during the war.

A statement made by the charity, who also organised Ampthill's Big Tent Weekend, was posted to the groups Facebook page.

"For the people of Ampthill and the brave men of the Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Regiment, VJ Day holds a special and solemn meaning."

"On this day, we remember the men of Ampthill and the Bedfordshire & Hertfordshire Regiment who served in the Far East during World War II."

"Many faced brutal conditions in jungles and prison camps, especially after the fall of Singapore. Some never returned."

The formal proceedings featured a traditional declaration from Ampthill Town crier, Kelvin Horton, shortly followed by a rendition of the "Last Post", played on the bugle.

After which, the crowd observed a minutes silence, as respects were made to fallen British soldiers.

In attendance at this afternoons event were High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Camilla King, Military Chaplin Dominic Holroyd, alongside Mayor of Ampthill, Cllr Stephen Addy.

On Sunday, VJ Day activities will continue, as local residents are treated to a live performance from Bedfordshire based Sea Shanty band Sloop Groggy Doggs, at the Old Sun Pub.

The afternoon of music will "celebrate freedom", while raising money for the RNLI Lifeboats charity.

