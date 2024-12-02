Ampthill care home residents find the paw-fect way to help charity

Generous residents at a Bedford care home are ready to paw-ty after raising an amazing £624 for an animal charity with their first ever dog show.

The residents raised the money during the pooch-tastic event at Richmond Manor Care Home, which has now been handed over to Thermal Drone Support Bedfordshire.

Richmond Manor Home Manager Fiona Smith said: "We are amazed that our debut dog show was such a huge success. Thank you to everyone who came along and supported us on the day."

The money will support the local charity that helps find lost pets with the use of cutting-edge technology. When Richmond Manor residents found out about the work of the charity, they decided to find a way of supporting it.

It didn't take long for the animal-loving residents and staff to decide to host the Richmond Manor Family Dog Show. They were thrilled that locals entered their best friends for a range of award categories, which helped raise cash for the pet charity.

The keen winners of the dog show received rosettes with a bag of dog treats for first-place stars. Categories included 'best-looking dog', 'best-behaved dog', 'dog with the waggiest tail', 'dog most like its owner' and 'dog the judges would most like to take home'.

There was also a very special category – 'dog with the best trick'.

Richmond Manor residents Barbara Fairey, aged 91, Rosemary Parish, aged 84, and John Mayhead, aged 92, were judges on the day.

Pictured from left, Jake Scanes and Meg O'Dell from the charity and residents Rosemary Parrish (84) and John Mayhead (93) with 'best' friend Ulysse.

Rosemary said everyone was delighted with the cash raised. She added: "It's been a lovely way for us all to support an amazing charity.

"We would love to do it all over again next year and make more furry friends!"