Aegis Support Services joins The Bedford College Group’s Employer Partnership Scheme

The Bedford College Group is pleased to welcome Aegis Support Services as the latest member of its Employer Partnership Scheme. This collaboration will provide students with first-hand industry experience and strengthen links between education and the security and facilities management sector.

Aegis Support Services, a leading provider of security and facilities management solutions across the UK, already plays a key role in maintaining safety at the Bedford and Central Bedfordshire College (CBC) campuses. By formalising their involvement with the Group, Aegis is taking its support for students to the next level.

As part of the partnership, Aegis will actively contribute to student learning and career development by sponsoring awards at the upcoming end-of-year Student Awards, endorsing a course, offering apprenticeships, providing work placements, supporting internships, and facilitating site tours. They will also take part in open evenings, career events, and industry talks to inspire the next generation of professionals.

Aegis has already shown its dedication by sponsoring two Student Awards ceremonies that were held in the Autumn term and welcoming a Level 3 HR apprentice. Their involvement will ensure students gain valuable exposure to real-world industry practices and career pathways.

(left to right) Qadeer Qureshi, CEO of Aegis Support Services and Gina Bubbins, Director of Partnerships at The Bedford College Group.

Gina Bubbins, Director of Partnerships at The Bedford College Group, commented: "We are excited to have Aegis Support Services on board as an Employer Partner. Their hands-on approach to student engagement will be instrumental in preparing our students for successful careers. By working with key employers, we can bridge the gap between education and industry, ensuring students leave us with the skills and experience they need to thrive."

Qadeer Qureshi, CEO of Aegis Support Services, added: "Partnering with The Bedford College Group is an exciting opportunity for Aegis. We are passionate about supporting the next generation of professionals, and this scheme allows us to provide students with meaningful experiences that will help shape their future careers. By working together, we can create a strong pipeline of skilled individuals who are ready to enter the workforce with confidence."

The Bedford College Group remains committed to forging strong industry partnerships that benefit both students and employers, and this latest collaboration with Aegis promises to create exciting opportunities for future talent development.

For further details about Aegis Support Services and their industry-leading solutions, please visit the website.

For more information on the Employer Partnership Scheme, contact [email protected]

To learn more about The Bedford College Group and the wide range of courses available across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire, visit www.bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk