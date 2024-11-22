Adlington Retirement Living hosts VIP visit from local MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week Adlington Retirement Living hosted a VIP visit to its retirement community on Manor Drive in Kempston.

Mohammad Yasin, Member of Parliament for Bedford and Kempston, met with homeowners at The Newells to discuss local topics, and was joined by Sarina Kiayani, Policy and External Affairs Manager at ARCO (Associated Retirement Community Operators), the main body representing the Integrated Retirement Community sector in the UK.

The group received a tour of the community, including a range of new show apartments, and discussed the difference that integrated retirement communities make in the UK.

Sarina Kiayani said: “Key features of an Integrated Retirement Community, such as The Newells, include homeowners having their own front door, but with 24/7 on-site support and extensive shared facilities like lounges, restaurants, hair salons and activity studios.

Phil Holyoak, Mohammad Yasin, Sarina Kiayani and Garry Lewis at The Newells

“They can provide a perfect balance between meeting the needs of an ageing population whilst ensuring that its independence is retained providing more options for housing and care in older age and alleviating the pressures on other care settings.

“ARCO’s vision for the future is for 250,000 people to live in IRCs by 2030, which would result in far more people living happier and more fulfilling lives in their retirement, and we estimate would also result in £5.6bn in savings for the NHS and social care.”

Phil Holyoak, Senior Sales Manager for Adlington Retirement Living, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome our VIP visitors to meet some of our homeowners and to find out more about The Newells. Moving into an Adlington Retirement Living apartment is far more than just moving into a new home. It’s a chance to become part of a thriving community and to enjoy having a supportive network around you. Our communities provide a safe, secure and happy environment with a circle of friends, a family of like-minded people and a sense of belonging.”

The Newells, offers a selection of 60 age-exclusive one, two and three-bedroomed apartments. Communal facilities include a homeowners’ lounge, coffee lounge, on-site restaurant, hair salon, therapy room, and activities studio, all of which can be used by homeowners as an extension of their own private apartment.

Mohammad Yasin, Phil Holyoak and Sarina Kiayani talking to homeowners at The Newells

Lesley, who moved to The Newells in November, said: “There are plenty of things to join if you want to. It's entirely your choice. We have a chair yoga group on Thursday mornings, games evenings, quizzes, movie nights and we all tend to get together for Sunday lunch. Every time I bring a friend round, they say, ‘Oh, this is like a lovely hotel.’ And if I ask them where they’d like to go for lunch, they always prefer to come to the restaurant here.”

The coffee lounge also houses a beautiful bar so homeowners can enjoy a glass of wine or beer with friends in the evening, and there’s a guest suite, with en-suite, for visiting friends and family who wish to stay overnight.

The 24-hour on-site support team provide added peace of mind and, if needed, optional personal care packages are available. In addition to this, there is a sophisticated emergency call system and a security video entry system to manage access.

All apartments include quality, fully fitted kitchens with integrated appliances. Many feature en-suite shower rooms as well as separate bathrooms, and most have a private patio area or walk-out balconies overlooking the beautifully landscaped gardens.