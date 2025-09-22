A-star showhome given top marks by school principal

Visitors have been welcomed to the first showhome to open as part of the 950-home sustainable urban extension in Bedfordshire.

Miller Homes has opened the doors to its showhome as part of the developer’s Arlesey Gate development within the Chase Farm scheme in Arlesey, with the help of Pix Brook Academy and the Bedfordshire Schools Trust, who cut the ribbon to formally open the showhome on Saturday, September 13.

The school in Arlesey will ultimately welcome many of the new residents of the housing project in the village. Miller Homes is building 200 new homes at its development, off Stotfold Road, the first of which are set to be ready later this year.

Charlotte Linehan, Principal of Pix Brook Academy, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be a part of the official opening of Arlesey Gate. This development is a wonderful opportunity for our community to grow, and will undoubtedly bring new families and fresh energy to our area.

“As Principal of Pix Brook Academy, I am looking forward to welcoming new pupils into our school and forging new family partnerships that collectively strengthen the fabric of our community as a whole.”

David Kennefick, sales manager for Miller Homes, said: “We were really pleased to welcome Charlotte and Mark on behalf of the Bedfordshire schools, which play such an important role in the wider social environment of a place where families may ultimately call home.

“The project in Arlesey is set to transform this part of Bedfordshire, and with the schools already in place here alongside the additional new infrastructure being delivered as part of the overall scheme, we’re all looking forward to seeing how the development takes shape over the coming months and years.

“It was lovely to welcome so many people to our showhome at its opening weekend, with lots of positive feedback for the design and the layout of the Kingford, which represents Arlesey Gate as a development more widely.

The Kingford showhome has now been opened by Miller Homes at Arlesey Gate

“We’d like to extend our thanks again to Charlotte and Mark for their attendance and we look forward to continuing that relationship with the Bedfordshire Schools Trust as the development continues to take shape.”

The sustainable urban extension, known more widely as Chase Farm, will ultimately create a new area of Bedfordshire and will include 950 homes, a new school, employment land, a care unit, and the provision of a new doctors surgery and dentist practice.