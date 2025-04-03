A staggering 15 per cent of patients are suffering from sleep apnoea, according to a renowned Bedfordshire dentist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Specialist Richard Miller-White made the discovery after starting to screen patients.

Many suffering from apnoea experience morning headaches, difficulty concentrating and mood changes. But it can also lead to a risk of strokes or other life-threatening conditions.

Richard explained: “Many patients don’t realise how closely dental health and sleep are connected, so they rarely mention sleep issues during visits.

“As dentists, we have a responsibility to screen for sleep-related problems to provide the highest standard of care.

“Sleep apnoea is often overlooked, yet it can have serious consequences, increasing the risk of strokes and other life-threatening conditions.

“By identifying patients with sleep apnoea, we can guide them toward effective treatment options.

“I’m now seeing more patients reporting sleep problems, not because the issue is getting worse, but because I’m asking the right questions, questions that were never asked before. It can make sure a positive impact on lives.”

Richard recently completed the UK's only postgraduate programme dedicated to sleep and dentistry, making him one of the county's few specialists in this field.

He has been running his own dental practice for over 30 years in Barton-le-Clay, receiving over 100 5-star reviews.

Since 2021, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has encouraged dentists to ask about sleep quality during routine check-ups.

The organisation is calling for more dentists to be trained in the critical link between oral health and sleep to help improve the nation’s overall wellbeing.