A ‘paw-some’ partnership: Bedfordshire homebuilder sponsors school therapy dog

Great Denham Primary School in Bedfordshire is training a therapy dog to benefit its pupils and staff members following funding from David Wilson Homes.

The school, which is located on the housebuilder’s Great Denham Park development, is currently training Labrador, Madge, who will provide joy for the children, as well as support for their social, emotional and mental health.

The school, through a number of fundraisers, raised over £1,750 to go towards Madge’s training, and David Wilson Homes contributed the remaining £800 required to make this possible.

Denise Burgess, Headteacher at Great Denham Primary School, said: “We are so grateful for the support from David Wilson Homes and from our local community towards getting Madge fully trained as a therapy dog. Madge is loving her training and has made so many new friends at Great Denham Primary! She loves going for walks with the children, practicing her tricks and reading with small groups of children too.”

DWSM - 03072025-13 - Melanie from David Wilson Homes and pupils walking Madge

Madge is currently undergoing her training with PAWS, which states animal-assisted therapy can promote higher participation and reduction in withdrawal behaviours, reduce stress and anxiety, stimulate memory and problem solving, and much more.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to sponsor Madge’s journey to become a therapy dog, and hope his presence at Great Denham Primary School has a positive impact on pupils.”

David Wilson Homes at Great Denham Park is situated on the rural edge of Bedford, and offers residents both town and country living, with picturesque surroundings and excellent commuter links.

Since Great Denham’s launch, David Wilson Homes has contributed nearly £40 million to the local area, which includes funding towards shops, pubs, a hotel, a retirement home, sports pitches, a pavilion building and a community hall.