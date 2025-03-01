A night to remember: Bedford Film Night x Get Gone film screening

Film lovers gathered at St Andrews Community Hall for Bedford Film Night x Get Gone film screening, hosted by UFP Film Club.

The event brought together audiences, filmmakers, and creatives, celebrating independent cinema and storytelling. The screening of Get Gone was more than just a film night—it was a vibrant community experience. Thanks to our dedicated volunteers, the evening was seamless and engaging.

As the credits rolled, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement, sparking lively discussions among guests. Attendees shared their thoughts on Get Gone’s gripping narrative, thought-provoking themes, and standout performances.

The post-screening conversation extended beyond the hall, with filmmakers and film lovers exchanging ideas, perspectives, and creative inspirations. This sense of engagement is what makes Bedford Film Night so special—it’s not just about watching films, but about creating a space where cinema becomes a bridge for dialogue, culture, and connection.

A Night to Remember at Bedford Film Night - powered by our incredible volunteer's!

Martin de Graft Johnson, Founder of UFP Film Club, said: “The energy in the room was inspiring, film has the power to bring people together, spark conversations, and build community.”

With overwhelmingly positive feedback, the community cinema continues to grow, offering inclusive and exciting film experiences. Join us for the next Bedford Film Night on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at St Andrew’s Church Community Hall.