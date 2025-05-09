40s-inspired celebrations in fundraiser for Blind Veterans UK, as SpaMedica Bedford marks VE Day
The team at SpaMedica Bedford hosted a special day of 1940s-inspired activities, reflection, and community fundraising to honour the legacy of those who served in World War II – raising £265 and counting for Blind Veterans UK.
Patients, staff, and visitors were treated to a vibrant day of themed activities at the Bedford eye hospital, with celebrations including a cake bake sale, vintage games, and live dance tutorials to teach the Lindy Hop.
Throughout the day, the reception was filled with the sounds of a classic 1940s playlist, transporting everyone back to the wartime era of swing and spirit.
SpaMedica staff donned 1940s-style outfits and made paper hats, with neighbouring businesses at Bedford Heights joining the celebrations and donating tombola prizes.