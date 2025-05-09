40s-inspired celebrations in fundraiser for Blind Veterans UK, as SpaMedica Bedford marks VE Day

By Kelly Hill
Contributor
Published 9th May 2025, 11:23 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 11:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The team at SpaMedica Bedford hosted a special day of 1940s-inspired activities, reflection, and community fundraising to honour the legacy of those who served in World War II –  raising £265 and counting for Blind Veterans UK.

Patients, staff, and visitors were treated to a vibrant day of themed activities at the Bedford eye hospital, with celebrations including a cake bake sale, vintage games, and live dance tutorials to teach the Lindy Hop.

Throughout the day, the reception was filled with the sounds of a classic 1940s playlist, transporting everyone back to the wartime era of swing and spirit.

SpaMedica staff donned 1940s-style outfits and made paper hats, with neighbouring businesses at Bedford Heights joining the celebrations and donating tombola prizes.

Related topics:Blind Veterans UKPatientsBedford
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice