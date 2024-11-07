20 years, 33,000 splashes: Baby swim school celebrates milestone

Twenty years ago, local mum Tamsin Brewis took the plunge and opened a small baby swim school in Buckingham – which later expanded to Bedford.

Fast-forward two decades, and she is celebrating Water Babies Bucks & Beds’ 20th birthday – with a whopping 33,000 little splash-makers having learned the joys of swimming along the way!

After a week of birthday fun, Tamsin is taking a moment to reflect on the wonderful journey that’s led her and her team to this incredible milestone.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years!” said Tamsin. “I started Water Babies with just 80 clients, and now over 33,000 little swimmers have made a splash with us. Watching them gain confidence and learn skills that will stay with them for life – it’s been such an honour for me and the team.”

The Water Babies Bucks & Beds team

As part of the big birthday bash, pools across the Bucks & Beds region hosted birthday-themed lessons where families were encouraged to dress up and join in on the festivities. From splashes to giggles, these special sessions brought parents and babies together for a lesson they will not forget.

“It was incredible seeing so many mums, dads and little ones in the pool for our birthday extravaganza!” shared Tamsin. “It’s celebrations like these that remind us why we do what we do – to create a fun and supportive environment where everyone can share laughter and joy in the water!”

Families also enjoyed the chance to win raffle prizes, receive exclusive badges and take home goodie bags, with all donations going to the Children’s Alliance – the Water Babies charity where Tamsin serves as a Director.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who donated to the Children’s Alliance as part of our celebrations,” explained Tamsin. “This cause means a lot to me and, thanks to our generous families, we’re able to help more children access the water through swimming, sports and just good old playtime.”

Owner Tamsin at the Water Babies Bucks & Beds office

Over the years, Tamsin has built a close-knit team of teachers who have each developed a passion for supporting their little swimmers. For teacher Nic Dawkins, Water Babies is not only her workplace but also a part of her family history.

“Twenty years of giving babies in the community the best start in life – what an achievement!” said Nic. “Water Babies has been a massive part of my life for the past 17 years. I first joined as a parent looking for a fun activity with my son and, five years later, I was enjoying it so much I decided to become a teacher myself! I’m so grateful for the chance to teach alongside bringing up my family, and I can’t thank Water Babies enough for giving both my boys the opportunity to learn to swim and for giving me a job I truly love.”

Another teacher, Claire Dummer, fondly recalls her journey with Water Babies – which began in 2008 as an admin assistant and has since blossomed into her absolute dream role. “Tamsin supported me through my training and, since 2018, I’ve been living my dream as a teacher,” says Claire. “My daughter started with Water Babies too and, at 13, she’s now a synchronised swimmer! Tamsin and the team have been there every step of the way – it’s changed our lives,” shared Claire.

For Tamsin, this milestone is about more than just the families she has served – it is also about the incredible team that has supported her along the way. “It’s been a privilege to work with so many families over the years. Thousands of parents have trusted us to build their babies’ water confidence and skills – it’s a responsibility we cherish.

“I’m also so thankful for my wonderful team, who’ve helped bring this vision to life – including the support I’ve had from Water Babies head office. Knowing we’ve created a place where my staff can do what they love makes every day even more special. We’re showing no signs of slowing down, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

For more information about Water Babies Bucks & Beds, visit: www.waterbabies.co.uk/lp/baby-swimming/bucks-and-beds