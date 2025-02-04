134 (Bedford) and 2462 (Oakley) Air cadets fly the flag over Royston

By Liz Blake
Contributor
Published 4th Feb 2025, 20:38 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 09:31 BST
2484 (Bassingbourn) Squadron, Air Training Corps hosted a parade and service celebrating the 84th anniversary of the formation of the Air Training Corps, in Royston on Sunday 2nd February 2025.

The parade involving approximately 150 cadets from the local squadron as well as the units based in Bedford, Oakley, Biggleswade, Cambourne and Sandy and St Neots marched from Royston Fire Station Yard to Royston Town Hall, carrying out a march past at the town war memorial.

Most Popular

Following an inspection, the parade moved into the Town Hall for a celebration service and refreshments provided by Royston Tesco. The traffic management costs of the parade were supported by Royston Town Council, Hertfordshire County Council and contributions from the attending units.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The guest of honour for this event was Royston Town Mayor – Councillor John Rees. Other guests included Councillor Terry Douris - Chair of Hertfordshire County Council, Councillor Fiona Hill - Chair of the Hertfordshire Armed Forces Covenant Board, Councillor Lisa Adams, Royston Town Council and Mr Chris Murphy - Chair of both RBL and RAFA branches in Royston.

Air Cadets from Bedford and Oakley Squadrons join others from the sector in Roystonplaceholder image
Air Cadets from Bedford and Oakley Squadrons join others from the sector in Royston

Councillor John Rees, Royston Town Mayor, commented, "It was a pleasure to welcome the Air Cadets to Royston. I spoke with many of them and the range of opportunities is incredible. Coming from an RAF family, I wish I'd been an Air Cadet to have the same experiences when I was younger".

With its origins in the Air Defence Cadet Corp (ADCC), the Air Training Corps (ATC) was formed by a Royal Warrant signed by King George VI on the 5th February 1941. The aims of RAFAC are to: Promote and encourage among young people a practical interest in aviation and the RAF; Provide training which will be useful in both the services and civilian life; Foster the spirit of adventure; and Help develop the qualities of leadership and citizenship

Together with the Combined Cadet Forces (CCF RAF Section) now forms the wider RAF Air Cadets (RAFAC) organisation. Originally formed as an essential part of the RAF, supplying better trained and experienced personnel during times of war. It has since evolved into the largest air cadet organisation in the world. Today, the Air Cadets is a modern and inclusive organisation that welcomes everyone to enjoy all that Air Cadet life has to offer.

2462 (Oakley) Squadron are currently recruiting cadets for their unit based in Bromham. Their next cadet intake is on Tuesday 11 February. To register, email [email protected]

Related topics:Bedford
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice