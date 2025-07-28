YouthTV Connect launches to unite Bedford’s young entrepreneurs and local businesses

YouthTV Connect

YouthTV is proud to announce YouthTV Connect, a brand-new networking event designed to bring together Bedford’s young creatives, aspiring entrepreneurs, and established business owners in one vibrant, collaborative space. The event will take place on Wednesday 6 August 2025, 12–1:30pm at the Harpur Centre in Bedford, working in partnership with both the Harpur Centre and Putt Putt Noodle.

YouthTV Connect is open to young people aged 16–30 who are passionate about business, creativity, or making an impact. Whether you're just starting to shape your ideas or already running a small venture, the event provides a welcoming environment to meet professionals, gain advice, and find inspiration. At the same time, local business owners are invited to connect with the next generation, share their journey, and explore opportunities to support and collaborate with young minds in the community.

“As a young person, setting up YouthTV Connect has been a powerful experience,” said Urban Judge, Group CEO of YouthTV. “It shows that with the right support, we can lead initiatives that make a real difference. YouthTV Connect means having a real chance to engage with business owners and learn from their experience. There’s so much energy and talent among Bedford’s youth, and this event gives us the platform to be seen, heard, and supported by those who’ve already walked the path.”

Samantha Laycock, Harpur Centre Manager, added, “We are delighted to partner with YouthTV to host this event. It’s essential to support young people in Bedford by giving them access to the resources and networks they need to thrive. The Harpur Centre is proud to be at the heart of this community initiative. Despite the ongoing roadworks around St Paul’s Square, we want to reassure visitors that they can still get to the Harpur Centre using the bus lane access.”

(L-R: Matt - Manager of Putt Putt Noodle, Urban – Group CEO, Sam – Harpur Centre Manager, Ryan – Deputy Harpur Centre Manager)

Matt, Manager of Putt Putt Noodle, commented, “Putt Putt Noodle is proud to support the development of local talent by fostering meaningful opportunities for growth. YouthTV Connect serves as a valuable platform for emerging entrepreneurs and creatives, enabling them to engage with established business leaders and take the first steps toward building successful futures.”

Throughout the afternoon, attendees can expect open discussions, shared stories, and opportunities to form meaningful connections that could lead to mentorships, partnerships, or simply a better understanding of how to succeed in today’s fast-changing world.

Registration is now open, and spaces are limited. Tickets are £5 per person.

Anyone interested in attending can sign up and find more details at:

For young people with ambition and businesses that believe in community, YouthTV Connect is the place to be.