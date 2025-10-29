Young Bedfordshire entrepreneur wins ‘Business Content Creator of the Year’ Award
At just 30, Jo has built a thriving business supporting female founders and small business owners to show up with confidence and creativity on social media. Flourish Social Hub specialises in content creation, strategy, and management, with a particular love for helping businesses create Reels that stand out and connect.
Flourish has quickly grown into a trusted brand known for its unique approach to making social media enjoyable and effective for businesses.
Jo said: "I started Flourish because I saw how many business owners were overwhelmed by social media. I wanted to make it something they could actually enjoy, and that genuinely works for their business. Winning this award feels like a huge milestone, and I’m so proud of how far Flourish has come.”
Through Flourish Networking and her community-focused events, Jo has built an inspiring network of women in business, proving that connection and collaboration are at the heart of success.
Learn more about Flourish Social Hub at www.flourishsocialhub.co.uk