Young Bedfordshire entrepreneur wins ‘Business Content Creator of the Year’ Award

Jo - Founder of Flourish Social Hub

Bedfordshire-based entrepreneur Jo Bolton, founder of Flourish Social Hub, has been recognised as Business Content Creator of the Year 2025 at the SME News Southern Enterprise Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At just 30, Jo has built a thriving business supporting female founders and small business owners to show up with confidence and creativity on social media. Flourish Social Hub specialises in content creation, strategy, and management, with a particular love for helping businesses create Reels that stand out and connect.

Flourish has quickly grown into a trusted brand known for its unique approach to making social media enjoyable and effective for businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo said: "I started Flourish because I saw how many business owners were overwhelmed by social media. I wanted to make it something they could actually enjoy, and that genuinely works for their business. Winning this award feels like a huge milestone, and I’m so proud of how far Flourish has come.”

Creating captivating content for clients is one of the highlights of Jos' business.

Through Flourish Networking and her community-focused events, Jo has built an inspiring network of women in business, proving that connection and collaboration are at the heart of success.

Learn more about Flourish Social Hub at www.flourishsocialhub.co.uk