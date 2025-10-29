Young Bedfordshire entrepreneur wins ‘Business Content Creator of the Year’ Award

By Jo Bolton
Contributor
Published 29th Oct 2025, 16:57 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 07:44 GMT
Jo - Founder of Flourish Social Hubplaceholder image
Jo - Founder of Flourish Social Hub
Bedfordshire-based entrepreneur Jo Bolton, founder of Flourish Social Hub, has been recognised as Business Content Creator of the Year 2025 at the SME News Southern Enterprise Awards.

At just 30, Jo has built a thriving business supporting female founders and small business owners to show up with confidence and creativity on social media. Flourish Social Hub specialises in content creation, strategy, and management, with a particular love for helping businesses create Reels that stand out and connect.

Most Popular

Flourish has quickly grown into a trusted brand known for its unique approach to making social media enjoyable and effective for businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jo said: "I started Flourish because I saw how many business owners were overwhelmed by social media. I wanted to make it something they could actually enjoy, and that genuinely works for their business. Winning this award feels like a huge milestone, and I’m so proud of how far Flourish has come.”

Creating captivating content for clients is one of the highlights of Jos' business.placeholder image
Creating captivating content for clients is one of the highlights of Jos' business.

Through Flourish Networking and her community-focused events, Jo has built an inspiring network of women in business, proving that connection and collaboration are at the heart of success.

Learn more about Flourish Social Hub at www.flourishsocialhub.co.uk

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice