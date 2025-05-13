Wyboston Lakes Resort wins two prestigious industry awards

Wyboston Lakes Resort has won two prestigious national industry awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bedfordshire hotel, conference and training centre has won Platinum Awards for both Innovative Product / Service of the Year and Sustainability Initiative of the Year by a Meeting / Events Venue of the renowned Greengage Sustainability Awards 2025.

Innovative Product / Service of the Yearwas for its Room2Grow scheme through which more than 60,000 trees will be planted on the resort as a result of guests who stayed more than one night choosing not to have their rooms cleaned during their stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the result was announced, the judges’ view was that the scheme is a ‘strong socially inclusive initiative with a clear environmental benefit, promoted by an impactful campaign, underpinned by its simplicity, and its ability to be replicated elsewhere secured the judges’ votes. It also showcased how simple it would be for other hotels to adopt their initiative.’

Wyboston Lakes Resort - an aerial view of the 380 acre site

It was the Resort’s Investment and Focus on Sustainability that earned it the Meetings/Event Venue Award. The judges’ commented that the entry documents backed up ‘bold statements, instigating small as well as large costly initiatives, with some really great ideas’, and ‘topped impressively by 9 years of zero waste to landfill.’

Sam Cande of Greengage Solutions said: “Huge congratulations to the Wyboston Lakes Resort team on these well-deserved wins. Room2Grow is a bold, brilliantly simple initiative that delivers real impact; a fantastic example of how sustainability can be both effective and achievable.”

Chief Executive Steve Jones said: “To win the top awards in two highly competitive categories at this major national industry event is a remarkable achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is superb, hard-earned recognition for the total dedication of our team and for our ongoing commitment to all aspects of sustainability. I’m very proud of what they have achieved and this highly deserved double success.”

Among the sustainability initiatives featured in the Resort’s comprehensive and detailed ESG Impact Report on its activities in 2024, 3,200 solar panels were installed last year which are providing 1.4MWh per year of renewable energy.