Wyboston Lakes Resort is one of the UK’s 100 Best Large Companies to Work For 2023

Wyboston Lakes Resort is proud to announce its ranking at 49th place in the prestigious UK's 100 Best Large Companies to Work For 2023.

This notable accomplishment marks the resort's consistent presence among the Best Companies accredited organisations since 2014, reflecting its unwavering commitment to employee satisfaction and engagement.

The Resort is also 16th in the Best Companies to Work for in the East of England and in Best Companies to Work For in Leisure and Hospitality, it is in 6th place.

The Resort's commitment to employee well-being is further reflected in its impressive Best Companies Index (BCI) score of 740.2, rated on a scale of 1 to 1000.

Katherine White and Steve Jones ( right) receive their Best Companies to Work for Award

Director of People Katherine White said, “This score underlines the Resort's steadfast commitment to cultivating a nurturing and engaging workplace, where a positive culture empowers team members to thrive and reach their full potential.”

Wyboston Lakes Resort also achieved a Best Companies’ 3-star accreditation, based on employee feedback, which means the venue is considered a ‘world-class’ employer for employee engagement.

Managing Director Steve Jones said: “This is marvellous. It’s testament to the hard work, team spirit and attitude of everyone here that this is a great place to work. Our people are our most important asset so it’s wonderful that we’ve been recognised among the UK’s Best Companies to Work For.”

The 380-acre leisure and business resort employs more than 320 people across two modern conference venues, a four-star hotel, spa, an 18-hole golf course, and serviced offices.

Accolades from Best Companies are regarded among the UK’s most comprehensive and coveted, with a rigorous process determining the merits of organisations from all industries, by assessing the methods in which they encourage, motivate, and engage with their employees.

The list is compiled using scores (on a scale of 1 to 1000) from employees’ responses to questions within the Best Companies survey on various factors including leadership, pay, and work-life balance. Ratings are then determined from that score, ranging from ‘One to Watch’ to one star acknowledged as ‘very good’, two stars as ‘outstanding’ and three stars as ‘world class’.