Wyboston Lakes Resort is a finalist for three major industry awards

Wyboston Lakes Resort has again been recognised as one of the best conference venues in the country by being nominated as a finalist for three awards at the event industry’s Famtastic Awards 2025.

The award-winning conference, training and leisure venue has been shortlisted as a finalist for Conference Centre/Hotel of the Year, for Green Initiative of the Year and for Marketing Campaign of the Year.

The Green Initiative nomination is for Room2Give, the venue’s latest idea to encourage energy saving. Every time a guest opts out of room cleaning, a donation is made to the Room2Give fund which supports local charities. Since its launch this year the scheme has raised almost £26,000.

‘More Than Monday to Friday: How We Unlocked the Power of Weekend Events’ is the Marketing Campaign that has earned the venue a place as a finalist, led by the theme ‘Weekends? We love ‘em.’

Amy Shaw of Woodgreen Pets Charity receives a cheque from Steve Jones, CEO of Wyboston Lakes Resort

Louisa Watson, Marketing Director and Sustainability Lead, said: “To be recognised in three categories of these awards is particularly pleasing because the judges are events professionals from across our industry including many of our customers and competitors. It’s a superb testimonial to the team, their creativity and the venue.”

The results of the Famtastic Awards 2025 will be announced at a gala event on 31 October.

For more information, please visit www.wybostonlakes.co.uk/business