Wyboston care home graded outstanding for its exceptional support

The ‘exceptional’ support provided by an outstanding Bedfordshire care home has had a ‘hugely positive impact’ for people, leading to ‘extremely good experiences and outcomes’, inspectors have found.

And the team at residential care home Pathway House in Wyboston, which supports people with autism and learning disabilities, are celebrating being officially rated as ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), who described the difference the service makes to people’s lives as ‘extraordinary’.

In its latest CQC report, staff at Pathway House were praised as being ‘incredibly kind, caring and supportive’ and committed to supporting people to ‘live the way they wanted to’. The impact of this care offered at the service, which is part of Accomplish, helped people ‘have the best experiences of support they could have’.

There was praise for the innovative ways the Pathway House team support people to live healthy lives and how people were ‘ fully in control of their care and support’. The inspection team found that people had been supported to be more independent where they chose to be and to achieve the goals that were important to them.

The report added: “People were happy living at the service. Staff supported people to have a full and active life in line with their preferences and choices about how they liked to spend their time. As a result of the support people had, they experienced very positive outcomes.”

One person supported at the service told inspectors: ‘‘I am happy here. They treat me like a true gentleman.’’

There was also praise for the ‘drastic improvement’ in people’s physical and mental health with the report adding: “Without exception, people had been supported to become healthier whilst living at the service in all areas of their support.”

A relative told inspectors: “The service has gone from strength to strength. My family member is out and about all the time and the difference in their mental health has been incredible.’’ And a person supported at the service added: , ‘‘I am out all the time. I go to places with the staff team. It’s always good. I really enjoy it.’’

Registered Manager at Pathway House, Kate Houseago, said: “Our service is all about putting people first. We have worked hard to make sure the people we support have the best experiences they can have, and we’re thrilled that this has been recognised by CQC in this way. We are focused always on supporting people to live the lives they want to live, how they want to live them.”