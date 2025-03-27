Woodfines Solicitors welcomes aspiring graduates

Phoebe Fortune & Yazmin Elliott

Woodfines Solicitors is excited to announce the addition of recent graduates Pheobe Fortune and Yazmin Elliott to the team. Both Phoebe and Yazmin continue their career progression with Woodfines in April, following qualification at the end of a successful two-year training contract with the firm.

Phoebe joined Woodfines in 2021 as a Paralegal, moving into her training contract in 2023. She will qualify as a solicitor in April 2025 and has taken a position with the firm’s private client team.

Yazmin joined the firm’s training program in 2023, qualifying as a solicitor in April 2025. Following qualification, she will take up a position in the firm’s corporate commercial team.

Mike Hayward, Partner, Head of Regulatory and Dispute Resolution and Training Principal, comments: At Woodfines, we pride ourselves on identifying and developing gifted individuals, and Phoebe and Yazmin are no exception. Both bring intelligence and passion to their respective roles, and we’re excited to watch their progression.”

Mikhala Leak, Partner and Head of Private Client comments: “Phoebe’s enthusiasm and outstanding client care were recognised early on, and her appointment highlights our ongoing commitment to delivering the best service to our clients.”

Neil Gibbs, Partner and Head of Corporate Commercial adds: “Yazmin has hit the ground running, already proving herself to be a great asset to the firm. We have ambitious growth plans for the corporate commercial team, and her skill set, and enthusiasm compliments the team.”

Woodfines runs a career progression programme, recognising different routes to qualifying in the legal profession and providing the best possible training across a broad spectrum of specialisms. The programme offers flexibility and autonomy to work directly with clients, providing a well-rounded, hands-on experience.