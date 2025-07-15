Woodfines launches new service pledge to elevate client experience

Woodfines' Managing Partner Suzanna Stephenson

Woodfines proudly announces the launch of its new Service Pledge, a bold commitment to delivering an exceptional client experience and setting new standards for service excellence.

The new pledge outlines Woodfines' commitment to clients by providing transparent, responsive, and personalised support. This initiative reflects the understanding that relationships are built on trust, integrity and consistent care.

Suzanna Stephenson, Woodfines' Managing Partner, comments: "At Woodfines, our client service is at the heart of everything we do. It is more than words on a page. It is a measurable, accountable framework for service quality, rooted in our culture of continuous improvement and commitment to doing what is right for our clients.

With this launch, we are reaffirming our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability and long-term client satisfaction. The pledge is not just a document. It's a living, breathing part of our culture."

Key highlights of the service pledge include:

Personalised expertise: We will deliver focused, tailored advice for your unique situation. Active listening: We listen carefully so we can really understand your circumstances. Transparent pricing: We'll be upfront about costs - no nasty surprises. Clear points of contact: You'll always know who's on your legal team and who to contact. Timely communication: We will keep you updated with timely, clear communication. Realistic promises: We won't make promises we can't keep, but we'll do our best to go above and beyond. Respect: We will always contact you when we say we will and communicate in the way that suits you best. Solution oriented: Whatever the issue, we will work to find a solution.

The pledge will be visibly reinforced across all client touchpoints, from the website and client onboarding to frontline teams, ensuring it is reflected and considered in every interaction.

To learn more about Woodfines’ service pledge, visit www.woodfines.co.uk